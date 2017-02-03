The Windows phones were predominantly manufactured by Nokia (although there were some models made by Samsung and HTC). The operating system has now been replaced by Windows 10 Mobile.

On a post on the BBC's website, the corporation said that it was no longer effective to continue maintaining a BBC iPlayer app for Windows mobile devices, and encouraged users to update their phone's OS by upgrading to Windows 10 mobile.

The post suggests that users should watch iPlayer via the Edge browser instead.

While this solution will work, it does means that Windows Phone users will be unable to download BBC programmes for offline viewing.

Image via BBC