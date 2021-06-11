Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour OLED TV now comes in 55in size

Bang & Olufsen has gone big, or at least a bit bigger, with the arrival of a 55in Beovision Contour OLED TV to sit alongside its 48in model.

Based on the latest LG panel technology, the luxury set from the famous Danes comes fitted with a sound system based on the company's Beosound Stage soundbar. Eleven drivers and amplifiers lurk within ready to produce a 3-channel experience with Dolby Atmos support.

The speaker array includes a set of 4 x 4-inch bass drivers which are custom made with enclosures that allow a larger movement of the cones, stated to improve bass performance down to as low as 30Hz.

All of this, of course, is discreetly tucked away into the kind of tasteful aluminium frame that the Struer-based company specialises in manufacturing at its Factory 5 facility. Naturally, the remote control, the Beoremote One, is also crafted from a single piece of matching metal.

There are three mounting options available: the rotating aluminium floorstand (pictured above), Bang & Olufsen’s wall bracket and a tabletop stand made from a solid, rectangular aluminium billet that allows the TV to be placed on a shelf.

There are also three aluminium frame finishes for the TV itself – Silver, Black Anthracite and Gold Tone – and a choice of wood veneer or fabric for the speaker grille.

The 55in Beovision Contour is available to buy now at £6300/$7750 or £7100/$9200 with the wood veneer.

