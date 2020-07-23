Audio Pro's SW-10 subwoofer to bring bass to multi-room speakers

Audio Pro is launching a subwoofer designed to bring some extra bass weight to its A26 and A36 multi-room stereo speakers.

The Swedish speaker brand has become quite the multi-room mogul in recent years with its successful, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning line of single-box, Sonos-rivalling wireless speakers, but earlier this year it introduced its first stereo propositions. And these can now being bolstered by the forthcoming SW-10 wireless sub.

While the company's line-up predominantly comprises wireless and Bluetooth speakers, it does already feature a modest subwoofer, the 23cm-cubed, multi-room speaker-friendly Addon C-Sub. Subwoofers were, in fact, the brand's initial focus when the company started life over 40 years ago.

The SW-10 arrives as a more serious beast than the Addon C-Sub, designed as "the perfect pairing" for the more serious A26 standmount and A36 floorstanding speakers.

“We want to be able to offer our customers a premium sub that equals and enhances the audio quality of the A26 and A36," says Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro. "Of course, it was important that it possessed full TV functionality, so with the help of its customised inputs, the SW-10 sub can be successfully incorporated within a home cinema set-up in whilst producing the same exemplary standard of audio when used as a traditional hi-fi system."

We found bass performance decent in the (overall so-so) A26 during our review, but adding a subwoofer would, if sonically integrated, undoubtedly add some welcome extra grunt to proceedings.

Pricing for the Audio Pro SW-10 has yet to be confirmed, but the sub is expected to launch at the end of July.

