We first saw the Deckard at CES in January, and it was slated for a UK launch in spring 2015. Well, what's a few months between friends?

Inside it has Class A amplification and high-performance DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) capable of handling audio up to 32-bit/384kHz.

Gain and input can be adjusted using the front-panel switches, so you can also use the Deckard as a line-level preamp. You also get optical digital and analogue RCA inputs.

Although designed to work in harmony with Audeze's EL-8 headphones, the unit is compatible with a wide range of headphones from other manufacturers.

The Audeze Deckard is available now for £599 from leading hi-fi retailers including Richer Sounds.

