Armour has teamed up with the Garage Conversion Company (GCC) to offer a one-stop-shop service, including a complete home entertainment system, lighting and furniture, which typically can be installed in 10 days.

There are bronze, silver or gold home cinema systems to choose from, and a network of 40 approved installers across the UK.

Each cinema package will be built to the client's budget using brands such as QED, Epson, Q Acoustics, NAD and Sonance. A typical single garage conversion will cost around £7000, or a double garage £13,000, with the bronze, silver and gold packages costing around £4000, £7000 and £11,000 on top of that.

GCC has already converted more than 3500 garages into cinemas around the UK, and working with Armour expects to sell another 100 or more between March and June in time for the World Cup.

Further details available on the dedicated Armour/GCC website.

