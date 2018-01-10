Trending

Arcam’s new HDA range comprises an SACD/CD player and two integrated amps

By

New year, new… fascia? The new range sees the brand’s first design fascia change in 19 years.

Arcam has used CES to reveal (prototypes of) its new three-strong HDA range, which the company is heralding as its “best performing range of audio products yet”.

The range comprises the CDS50 SACD/CD player and SA10 and SA20 integrated amplifiers.

Specs are scarce at this stage, but we do know that the SACD/CD player is more versatile than its SACD/CD player category suggests, as it also boasts network streaming.

The SA10 (which will replace the FMJ A19) delivers 50 watts per channel of Class A/B amplification, while the SA20 (the replacement for the FMJ A29) is a Class G amplifier that delivers 80 watts per channel.

Both amplifiers sport an array of analogue and digital connections – including five RCA, two coaxial and optical inputs – and come with a backlit remote.

While we're awaiting price information on the CDS50, the SA10 and SA20 will cost £699 and £999 respectively.

All three products will be available in the UK in spring, and we expect we'll see more of them at the Bristol Show in February - and hopefully as finished articles, too (Arcam says the finish of the chrome controls will be darker than they are in the above picture).

