Apple TV 4K to get Dolby Atmos update on 17th September

While most of Apple's recent launch event focused heavily on the arrival of the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, there was still time for Tim Cook to drop some definitive news about the Apple TV 4K.

Apple's streaming box already has Dolby Vision HDR under its list of streaming features and, following the announcement on Wednesday, Apple confirmed that Dolby Atmos will be winging its way to the device as part of a software update.

When, exactly? You don't have to wait long. The update will be available on Monday 17th September, so if you own one of Apple's 4K video streamers, be sure to set a reminder!

