Apple has been ordered by a UK judge to publish advertisements saying that Samsung did not copy the design of its iPad tablet, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

Apparently the judge says one such notice should remain on Apple's website for at least six months, while other adverts should be placed in a selection of newspapers and magazines.

A report on The Guardian website says the ads will be placed in its own newspaper as well as the Daily Mail and Financial Times.

The latest move follows Apple's failed attempt to block sales of the South Korean firm's Galaxy Tab tablets in the US, Germany and Australia.

Apple has not commented on the news.

