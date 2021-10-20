Apple Music headed to the PS5, according to Apple hint

It looks like the rumours are true: Apple Music‌ is about to land on the PlayStation 5.

Last week, a number of eagle-eyed PS5 owners reported seeing the Apple Music streaming service on their consoles but none were able to open the app. Now, Apple has dropped an even bigger hint, that seems to all-but-confirm the speculation.

As spotted by the The Verge's Tom Warren, Apple updated a webpage that offers new subscribers six months free Apple Music when they buy a pair of Airpods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max or selected Beats headphones.

Here's the exciting bit: in FAQ at the bottom of the page, Apple mentions that Apple Music is available on "gaming consoles". At least, it did. Apple swiftly updated the page, leaving no trace of its little slip-up. Of course, by then a screenshot of the FAQ was all over Twitter.

Apple Music is not currently available for any games consoles. But when you join the dots, it does seem that we could be about to see Apple's music streaming service take a bow on the PS5 and perhaps even PS4.

After all, Sony and Apple are already working in concert; Sony began ramping up plans to bring its biggest PlayStation franchises to the iPhone in March, while Apple began offering PS5 owners six months of free Apple TV back in July.

Speculation that Monday's Apple 'Unleashed' event would feature an Apple Music/PS5 announcement came to nothing. Instead, tech fans were treated to the new AirPods 3 and a new Apple MacBook Pro that promises "game-changing" audio.

