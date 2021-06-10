Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are big on noise-cancelling, small on price

Anker's Soundcore brand has just revealed its latest wireless earbuds. The Life P3 are said to be a "super upgraded" version of last year's Life P2 buds with multiple active noise-cancelling modes and wireless charging. The price? A wallet-friendly £79.99 (that around $120, AU$150).

Six microphones are said to enable the noise-cancelling, which boasts Transport, Indoor and Outdoor settings. You also get two transparency modes which let you hear everything from conversations to car horns – without the need to remove the buds.

The new Life P3 also get a gaming mode, which promises to 'emphasise' the sound effects in games, a sleeping mode, which plays white noise to help users drift off to the land of nod and tip fit mode, which aims to ensure a decent fit.

Last but not least, a new “Find Your Earbuds” mode emits a high-pitched noise, to make it easier to locate your buds if you drop them in the street and find yourself having to double back. Apple's AirPods offer a similar feature.

As with the Life P2, the P3 spec sheet makes a decent first impression. The 11m drivers, complete with hardened nano layers, promise "accurate sound and clarity" across as many frequencies as possible, while IPX5 waterproofing protects against sweat and spills.

The Soundcore Life P3 battery likely won't let the side down, either. Each bud lasts a respectable six hours per charge with noise-canceling switched on. The included wireless charging case adds another 30-hours playback (plus the option of wired charging via USB-C). In a hurry? Fast charging gives you two hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

The Life P3 aim to offer voice-assistant compatibility with Apple's Siri "from launch", but the buds are expected to support "other popular voice-assistants in the future," according to Anker. Of course, the usual built-in touch controls offer play, pause and skip functionality too.

If you're on the hunt for cheap wireless earbuds, you might want to add Anker's Soundcore Life P3 to your shortlist. The first wave will be available for pre-order though Soundcore between June 10th and July 5th. All five colours (Black, Navy Blue, Oat White, Sky Blue and Coral Red) are due to go on sale by mid-July.

