Amazon has said that Prime members and regular Prime Instant Video customers in the UK, US and Germany will be able to view content in High Dynamic Range (HDR) later this year.

The first batch of content will be the company's own Amazon Original Series, with the retail giant working alongside “Hollywood studios, leading technology innovators and global consumer electronics companies” to deliver exclusive content in HDR.

Amazon’s aim is to “bring Prime members and customers an unmatched HDR experience in 2015”.

HDR aims to deliver improved contrast levels to make colours appear richer, brighter and more lifelike.

Michael Paull, Vice President of Digital Video at Amazon, said: "HDR is the next natural step in our commitment to premium entertainment, and we can’t wait for customers to have even more choice in how they watch their favourite titles on Amazon Prime Instant Video."

What is HDR?

High Dynamic Range is a new TV technology that gained a lot of exposure at CES 2015. It relates to the contrast between the darkest and brightest a TV’s picture can be: contrast ratio. The theory being the higher the dynamic range, the more realistic the picture.

Amazon’s main streaming rival, Netflix, announced at CES it was looking into ways to stream 4K HDR content and announced collaborations with LG and Sony.

But in order to take advantage of the new technology, you’ll need to have compatible hardware.

LG has unveiled a prototype 65in 4K HDR OLED screen, while Sony has produced two models that are available to buy now: the 75in X940C and the 65in X930C.

Samsung’s SUHD TV range (pictured) will be able to be upgraded with HDR compatibility, while Panasonic unveiled a prototype HDR 4K Blu-ray player at CES as well.

Until Amazon’s announcement on HDR content, there were only three HDR films on the horizon: The Lego Movie, Edge of the Storm and Into the Storm. These will be available to stream as part of the Dolby Vision platform.

