The Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA) has approved plans to release 4K Blu-ray discs. The BDA's global promotions committee chair, Victor Matsuda, confirmed plans for 4K Blu-ray are official, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, we reported that 4K Blu-ray discs could be possible, but at the time the use of the larger capacity discs for 4K films was mere speculation.

This latest announcement now confirms the go-ahead for the development of the new 4K disc format.

MORE: 4K Ultra HD: Everything you need to know

And 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs could be in our homes by the end of the year. Representatives from Sony, Dolby and Disney, among others, have put together a working group to work towards making the discs a reality.

If 4K Blu-ray discs do become a reality, then dedicated 4K Blu-ray players would need to be produced to play them.

At CES 2014, Netflix and YouTube announced plans to stream on-demand and online content in 4K. However, this will require a relatively high-speed internet connection.

MORE: YouTube to demo 4K streaming at CES 2014

Eyes-on: Netflix 4K streaming review

With 4K Ultra HD technology potentially on course to become the new "high-def" resolution in which we watch films on TV, the issue surrounding how we access 4K content has always been a prominent one.

This latest announcement could see optical discs become an option for those wanting to enjoy 4K Ultra HD content.

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+