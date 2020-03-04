Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) in the past month.

And guess what, it's now that time.

The April 2020 issue of What Hi-Fi? is now on sale, with seven superlative pairs of mid-range standmount speakers on offer – including B&W, Dali and KEF – as well as integrated amplifiers for those with a bit more of a budget.

And if you're here for the home cinema, then you'll want to flick to our round-ups of some of our favourite speaker packages and 4K Blu-ray players currently on the market.

We also take a poke around the KEF museum, feature some high-end kit in our Temptations section, and offer up a full complement of first tests.

That of course all comes with our comprehensive buying guide, and our pick of some twisty tunes to catch you out on April Fool's.

Naturally, you're going to need something to test out all your new kit with, so here's a list of 20 songs – handpicked by our editorial team – we've been using for our reviews this month.

Happy listening!

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link below to load up on new music.

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist April 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist April 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist April 2020