One of the obstacles for any in-car audio system is the amount of room there is to accommodate its speakers. The chassis, the internal wiring and other bits and pieces will dictate their number and location. In many cases, this can leave little room for manoeuvre.

For the R8 Spyder, Audi's flagship convertible supercar, there's also a folding roof and an angry 5.2L V10 engine to accommodate, so space is even tighter than usual. Bang & Olufsen has overcome this hurdle by placing speakers in a clever (and obvious, when you think about it) place.

But we won't spoil the surprise here - take a look at our hands-on video for a guided tour of B&O's Sound System for the Audi R8 Spyder.

