Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: save 20% in the Amazon Prime Day sales

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are Sony's latest and greatest noise-cancelling headphones. And you can make a big saving thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deals.

There's up to 50% off Sony headphones on Amazon for Prime Day and that includes the new XM4 wireless noise-cancelling cans.

We rate them as quite simply the best headphones you can buy - and that's at full price, so with a solid discount that makes them even better value.

So what's new? The WH-1000XM4 over-ears boast a tweaked design, souped-up audio chip, better call quality and simultaneous pairing, compared to the XM3s.

They're comfortable enough for all-day listening, and they have a few new neat features. For example, they activate pass-through mode as you start talking (so you can hear what the other person is saying). They can automatically pause the music when you take them off and restart it when you put them back on. The 30-hour battery life is very healthy, and the noise-cancelling is better than ever, thanks to the killer combination of a new noise-cancelling algorithm and Bluetooth System on Chip (SoC).

Even better, the sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the XM3s. The soundstage is wider, unearthing more detail, and they're more composed and confident when it comes to low frequencies. Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, and they have plenty of enthusiasm for every genre you care to listen to.

