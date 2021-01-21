Best Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver deals 2021

The Sony STR-DN1080 is no ordinary home cinema amp. Not only is it a current What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, it's in fact a three-time Award-winner – an unprecedented move when it comes to AV receivers – and a Hall of Fame inductee.

Those accolades come at a surprisingly low price, too. We tested this outstanding amp at £429 ($600), but with so many online sales, there's every chance you can bag a bargain below...

The Sony STR-DN1080 is a fantastic home cinema amp that ticks a ton of of boxes. It plays Dolby Atmos soundtracks up to a 5.1.2 speaker configuration and supports the newer DTS:X format. All six of its HDMI inputs are HDCP 2.2 compliant, too, ensuring full playback of 4K HDR content. If you want to enjoy surround sound in the best possible quality, this is a great start.

The cutting-edge tech continues with support for hi-res music files (up to 24-bit/192kHz). Built-in streaming facilities include Bluetooth, AirPlay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect.

Design-wise, this hefty, well-built box features a handful of shortcut buttons, volume and input dials that work smoothly, and a simplified display that you can read at a glance. Make no mistake, this is a fuss-free, easy-to-use amp in spite of the sophisticated spec.

Of course, this amp's big selling point is its spellbinding sound. There's an astonishing amount of natural detail in voices, while bigger moments benefit from a explosive punch and dynamism rarely heard at this price point.

Denon's AVR-X3700H offers a bit more brawn and 8K support, but it's also more than double the price of this Sony model. When you factor in the STR-DN1080's mix of enthralling sound and cutting-edge tech, not to mention the eye-catchingly low price, nothing else comes close for the money.

