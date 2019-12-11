Best Panasonic TVs: OLED, HDR, 4K, budget, premium

Panasonic has been no stranger to What Hi-Fi? TV Awards over the years, from the company's class-leading plasma TVs, which are sadly no longer with us, to more recent LED, 4K and OLED TVs.

Its sets tend to look a little industrial in the face of sleeker competition, but don't let that put you off. In recent years, Panasonic has produced some of the best TVs going at all sizes, from 40 inches right up to big-screen lounge fillers.

So what should you look for when making a purchase?

Screen size is the most obvious consideration. Measure how much space you've got, and check out the full dimensions of your chosen set before spending any money. Some have slimmer bezels than others, which makes a real difference when squeezing into a tight space.

Do you want 4K? The picture quality has four times as many pixels as HD, making for sharper, crisper visuals. But if you only ever watch terrestrial, 4K won't be much use for a little while yet.

The same goes for HDR. This enhances the difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, with more gradual steps in between. The result? Better contrast, which adds depth to the image, and makes it look more lifelike. Again, you'll need a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video (or an 4K Blu-ray with HDR to take advantage.

Let's have a look at the best Panasonic TVs around.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Panasonic TX-55GZ950B All the latest HDR tech in a great value OLED package. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 77 x 123 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Great value Excellent audio Natural images Reasons to Avoid Lacks punch Basic OS Some apps lacking

Despite using LG's OLED screen tech, this Panasonic model manages to be cheaper than the equivalent LG set. Go figure. Of course, screen quality is only one part of the equation - picture processing, aesthetics and audio can all make or break a TV. The GZ950B's bezels are so slim they practically disappear in a dimly lit room, allowing the picture to take centre stage. And a good job too, as it's a stunner: this is an exciting picture, with natural-looking contrast and colours, and plenty of dark detail to get your teeth into. It also sounds a lot better than we would expect at this price. Highly recommended.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ950B

(Image credit: Future)

2. Panasonic TX-50GX800B Great format support and effortless performance make this a great budget Panasonic. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 65 x 112 x 6.2cm Reasons to Buy Natural performance HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Tons of detail Reasons to Avoid Rivals are punchier... ...With better viewing angles So-so sound

This TV is proof that sizeable sets need not cost the earth. It's relatively affordable for a 50-inch set. In terms of features, you get Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, plus loads more TV streaming apps. It also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The image is natural-looking, with no motion judder, and contrast is decent, though it could do with wider viewing angles. Still, at this price, it's definitely worth further investigation.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-50GX800B

(Image credit: Future / Goliath, Amazon Prime)

3. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B One of the best OLED TVs you can currently buy. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 78 x 123 x 3cm Reasons to Buy Stunning pictures Dolby Atmos sound Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Bulky Pricey Basic OS

If you want to spend a little more, you will be handsomely rewarded with this OLED set. It boasts rear-mounted, upward-firing speakers that help create an immersive Dolby Atmos effect. But Panasonic has also upgraded the picture quality, smoothing out the edges and boosting the colours, making it the best-performing OLED TV we've seen so far. If you can overlook its slightly utilitarian appearance, this telly will do you proud.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B

(Image credit: Future / Modern Love, Amazon Prime)

4. Panasonic TX-40GX800 This 40in Panasonic TV is a bright and punchy performer. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 57 x 90 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Punchy images Great colours Even audio Reasons to Avoid Images need more nuance SDR detail can drift Basic sound

This 40-inch set is a lot better looking than some of its rivals at this size. It has a nice low profile, slim bezels and a barely there profile, meaning it should take pride of place wherever you plonk it. You get a decent array of HDR support, three HDMIs, and punchy, vibrant colours that really pop from the screen. It lacks a little nuance, but don't let that detract from what is a stellar set at this size.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-40GX800

5. Panasonic TX-58DX802 A big-screen bargain with an excellent 4K picture and decent sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 83 x 137 x 36cm Reasons to Buy Fine 4K picture Built-in soundbar Reasons to Avoid Impractical stand Lacks dark detail Better rivals

If a 65-inch telly is too big for you, but 55 inches isn't quite big enough, then this 58-inch set should suit you perfectly. It comes with its own soundbar, which - while not quite as good as a decent midrange offering - enhances the audio quality significantly. The picture is nice and bright, which is a godsend on a sunny day, and the colours are lively too, without ever looking too artificial. There's also a decent amount of detail, though not as much as we'd like in the darker parts of the picture. Still, this is an excellent buy if you want an in-between size.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-58DX802

(Image credit: Future / The Purge, Amazon Prime)

6. Panasonic TX-58GX800B A big-screen 4K bargain with plenty of features. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 82 x 130 x 26cm Reasons to Buy Subtle, natural images Lots of detail Great value Reasons to Avoid Could be brighter Narrow viewing angles So-so sound

This is the 58-inch version of the 50-incher you can find further up this list. And as you would imagine, it too represents fantastic value for money. It boasts the same winning picture quality as its stablemate, with the same arsenal of HDR formats supported, and the same stellar audio performance. What more can we say?

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-58GX800B

