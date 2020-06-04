Best unlocked phones 2020

Best Unlocked Phones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best unlocked phones you can buy in 2020.

There are some major advantages to buying one of the best unlocked phones in this list. Firstly, with a SIM-free phone you won't be exclusively tied to one carrier or network, so you can pick the plan that suits you. Secondly, you can switch to a new plan whenever you spot a cheaper deal with a rival network – and pocket the savings.

Switching from one network provider to another is easy when you buy an unlocked phone. You typically won't be charged a termination fee and you can keep your number. Simply swap out the SIM card and you're good to go!

Buying an unlocked phone might mean spending a bit more money upfront (as opposed to buying a locked handset subsidised by a network), but it's the equivalent of cutting out the middle man. So, chances are, you'll score a cheap deal on the handset of your dreams and save a small fortune in the long run.

Most manufacturers sell unlocked, SIM-free phones. Apple does for all its iPhones, as does Samsung for its Galaxy handsets and the same goes for Google's Pixel phones. You can also buy unlocked phones through retailers such as Amazon.

Finally, you'll want to balance the cost of a state-of-the-art flagship phone with value for money. Do you watch a lot of movies on the go? If so, the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S20 could be just the ticket. Don't need bells and whistles? You'll find some great budget options for around $150/£200/AU$500.

Read on to enjoy our definitive list of the best unlocked phones...

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a larger screen while the iPhone 11 Pro has a better camera – so why go for the standard iPhone 11? Well, we think it's the sweet spot in the range; feature-rich yet markedly more affordable than its fancier siblings.

Unless you're a very keen photographer, the iPhone 11's point-and-shoot camera will easily impress (it's also a noticeable improvement on the iPhone XR). Imaging aside, you get the same blazingly-fast A13 Bionic processor as the Pro and Pro Max, fast-charging and a longer battery life than the Pro.

Love watching movies on the go? The iPhone 11 produces a wonderfully rounded picture and support HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Sure, the 6.1in screen is an LCD rather than a state-of-the-art OLED panel, but we found it smooth and realistic at all times.

In short, buying the 'most expensive' iPhone won't get you the best bang for buck. Ignore the iPhone 11 and you'll miss out on an awesome unlocked phone that ticks many of the same boxes as the Pro and Pro Max... but for a lot less cash.

Samsung's 2020 S20 series features some nifty upgraded specs, including 5G connectivity and a better camera. But the S20's most impressive feature has to be the wide-aspect, 6.1in Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate – it delivers one of the best smartphone screen experiences we've come across.

The camera is not quite as advanced the camera on the S20 Ultra, but it's still an excellent package featuring a triple-lens set-up comprising 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and 64MP telephoto lenses.

Samsung's interface is fast and smooth, the audio is decent enough and the battery life is good. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack or adapter provided, so you’ll need to get your own, use USB-C headphones or go wireless.

For most people, a Galaxy S20 will be the sweet spot in the range, combining a manageable size and all the latest features. If you're looking for the best premium unlocked Android handset on the market today, this is it.

Last year, OnePlus broke into the top five high-end smartphone makers in the US. It's no accident – the Chinese outfit has been stuffing new tech into its mid-range Android handsets for a while, in order to compete with the likes of Samsung and LG.

Prices have increased accordingly, but we think OnePlus phones are still a bargain and deliver many of the features you'd find on much pricier flagship devices.

Like the 7 Pro before it, the 7T is a top value mid-market marvel with an impressive camera and screen for the money. You also get slew of features you wouldn't necessarily expect on a handset of this price, including ultra-fast charging and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Sadly there's no 3.5mm headphone jack so you might need to shop for a new pair of wireless headphones. Still, when you look at the full package, this is easily the best value unlocked Android phone on the market. A real bargain for pennywise buyers.



4. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Plenty of firepower – and a great screen for movies. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 188g Reasons to Buy Incredible camera Best ever picture and sound Extended battery life Reasons to Avoid Expensive Few will make real use of camera

There iPhone 11 Pro is possibly the best iPhone yet. So if you're lucky enough to have some cash stashed away, we heartily recommend this flagship handset.

The 11 Pro's palm-friendly size and brilliant OLED screen are a great pairing. Add to that the incredible triple-lens camera that captures excellent photos and video, and you have a state-of-the-art device that crushes its competition.

That said, it won't suit those on a budget. Yes, the 11 Pro us a big step up from the standard iPhone 11 in terms of picture and sound, but some will find it hard to justify the extra expense (and those buyers will be much happier with the standard iPhone 11).

Finally, if you simply must have all of Apple's best features in an even larger, fancier handset, the iPhone 11 Pro Max (below) could be just the ticket.

Another unlocked iPhone, this time the XR, launched in 2018. It's cheaper than its XS and XS Max siblings, yet delivers a huge chunk of what the pricier models and a user experience that is virtually identical.

OK, so the XR's camera isn’t quite as good as its siblings and picture quality can be bettered but you can buy an unlcoked XR for under $599/£629/AU$1229 – cheap by Apple standards.

You get plenty for your money, too, including battery life that trumps the XS Max and a screen that's bigger than the XS (6.1in vs 5.8in). The XR's Liquid Retina HD Display isn't as impressive as its OLED siblings, but it's still easy on the eye.

Audio is decent, displaying a level of musicality that rival brands can only dream of, and you'll notice that the XR comes in the option of 128GB version (enough storage for the average buyer, but not a size that is available for the XS or XS Max).

In short, the XR stacks up well against its family members and is still a great choice for those who want a bite of the Apple for a relatively affordable price.

6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max A pricey unlocked phone – but it comes with a large, impressive screen. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 | Features: Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.8 x 0.8cm | Weight: 226g Reasons to Buy Incredible camera Huge, beautiful screen Superb battery life Reasons to Avoid Prohibitively expensive Few will make real use of camera Smaller model is sharper

The key difference between the iPhone 11 Pro (above) and iPhone 11 Pro Max is the size: the Max is 14mm taller and 6mm wider than its sibling, but the depth measurement remains a slim 8.1mm. That super-sized body facilitates a larger screen – a 6.5in OLED vs the 11 Pro’s 5.8in OLED.

Is bigger always better? It comes down to personal taste, but if you're accustomed to the size of Apple’s plus-sized handsets, the 11 Pro Max will be the one to go for. There's nothing to dislike: power, performance and picture quality are all exceptional.

Much of what you’re paying for with either the Pro or Pro Max is the enhanced camera and, for that reason, the standard iPhone 11 (above) offers the best bang for your buck. But, if you're keen to experience Apple's most cinematic screen yet, then go ahead and blow the budget on the immersive Pro Max.

It might be expensive, but opting for an unlocked Pro Max will give you the freedom to pick the cheapest network, so you'll hopefully save money in the long run.

If you want an unlocked phone with wow factor, the Galaxy S10+ is for you. It might be getting on a bit in phone years, but it's still big, powerful and features an attractive 6.4in Infinity-O OLED display that rolls over the edge of the handset.

The meaty spec count continues with HDR10+ video support, Dolby Atmos audio, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor hidden underneath the screen, a long-lasting 4100 mAh battery, the option of a 1TB memory, a microSD card slot and even a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is the S10+ perfect? Not quite. Samsung's Bixby voice assistant isn't a patch on Amazon Alexa, and the biometric sensor could be a better. Still, if you a big-screen unlocked phone at a reasonably low price, this one's a doozy.

Unless, that is, your budget stretches to the newer, less affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

If the idea of a scaled-up iPhone X with an ultra-crisp OLED screen sounds exciting, you'll be instantly won over by the iPhone XS Max. It's now been topped by the faster, sharper, newer iPhone 11 Pro Max, but we think the XS is a still a seriously-good unlocked phone.

Pictures on the 6.5in edge-to-edge OLED screen are impressively detailed, with subtle colours and excellent motion control. Combine that with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision and you have one the best phones for watching HDR content on the move.

When you're not binging on handheld TV shows, you'll want to explore the cameras. At the time of launch, the XS Max's front-facing camera was one of the first of its type to capture 4K video footage, and still delivers hugely impressive results.

It's no surprise that prices of this model have remained high. It might have been superseded but it's also speedy, dynamic and packed with Apple's top-line tech. A superb choice for movie and music lovers.

If you're an Android fan but can't afford to splash out on a premium unlocked phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a smart choice.

Launched in 2019, this affordable handset boasts one of the best screens for the money: a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth picture.

It sounds detailed and lively, while the punchy Snapdragon 855 chipset supplies plenty of poke under the hood. The camera is very good and comes with a pop-up selfie module. The 7 Pro even has an in-screen fingerprint scanner – a feature typically found on pricier phones.

Apart from a few minor issues, such as the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack and the lack of waterproofing, the 7 Pro a great pound-for-pound performer.

Since hitting stores last year, it's been topped by the slightly modified OnePlus 7T Pro, but if you're on a tight budget this model is an absolute steal right now.

If you love photography, there's no doubt that the Pixel 4 should be on your shortlist. It's class-leading a dual-camera to the rear combined with an impressive 6GB of RAM to boost image processing, means that this device is truly snap-happy.

The upgrades continue with some new air-based gestures that, for some, will only enhance what’s always been a seamless, Android experience. Picture quality is a welcome step up from previous models too.

Downsides? Sound quality is a little underwhelming compared to most Apple iPhones and the battery could last a bit longer.

All all in, this clearly a device aimed at Android purists. The class-leading camera and 5.7-inch OLED display are a great pairing for those with an interest in photography and the screen is good for watching content on the move. If you own the original or a 2nd gen Pixel, this is a proper upgrade.

The launch of the 8 Pro was something of a milestone for OnePlus. Since it began in 2013, the upstart brand has stuck to it's formula of affordable, feature-rich mid-range Android phones.

The 8 Pro is a little bit different: it is the Chinese company's most expensive OnePlus handset to date. Thankfully, it's also its best. You get a slew of premium features including 5G, a more advanced camera system, wireless charging and an advanced camera system that includes a telephoto.

The screen looks fantastic thanks in part to a refresh rate of 120Hz, and sound is bold and clear (although not quite as good as what you could expect from a flagship phone by Samsung or Apple).

The interface, camera and overall performance is a touch below the competition but the 8 Pro is hard to beat at this money.

12. Motorola Moto G6 This budget phone gives you a lot of bang for your buck. SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.7in LCD | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | Features: Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack | Operating system: Android 8 | Battery: 3000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.4 x 7.2 x 0.8cm | Weight: 167g Reasons to Buy Good camera Surprisingly responsive Decent OS Reasons to Avoid Sound could be more exciting Image needs refinement

If you're on the hunt for a bargain, and prize value for money above bleeding-edge tech, this unlocked phone could be for you. Motorola’s G-series smartphones have always been brilliant bang for buck - and the new G6 is proof that you can get a feature-packed phone if you shop around.

Despite its low-cost nature, the G6 works on GSM and CDMA, meaning it's compatible with all major phone networks. It also boasts a fingerprint scanner, headphone jack and USB-C port for charging the decent-sized 3000mAh battery. A Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor keeps your apps running smoothly. Sound quality is decent considering the price.

What's more, the sleek design belies the bargain price tag. This is the ideal choice for anyone wanting a cheap unlocked phone under $150 / £200 / AU$450 that does the basics well.

The iPhone XS was launched back in 2018 but remains a polished performer. In fact, it's packed full of power despite its age, with a A12 Bionic chipset, 2658mAh battery and a lovely 5.8in Super Retina OLED display with HDR support (HDR10 and Dolby Vision). State-of-the-art at the time it was unveiled, the XS can still hold its own against most of Apple's 2019 and 2020 iPhones.

The iPhone XS even manages to spring a few surprises, especially where its AV performance is concerned. Without headphones, the phone’s ‘wider stereo sound’ is a cut above much of today's competition. Add to that the increased efficiency and improved camera quality and you have plenty of reasons to roll back the years and opt for the XS over, say, the iPhone 11 Pro models.

You'll be getting what remains one of the most accomplished mobile phones out there – at the lowest price yet.

While it's not the newest flagship Pixel anymore (that would be the Pixel 4 series, above), this is still a fine Android handset for those seeing an unlocked phone for under $500/£500/AU$850.

While there's nothing revolutionary about the Pixel 3s XL, it offers a near-flagship experience at a reduced price. Those who want advanced photography features, decent processing power for gaming and a big screen for watching videos will have little reason to complain. You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Audio quality is okay, but there are better-sounding smartphones higher up this list.

But it is half the price of many full-blow flagships, which makes the 3a XL an excellent unlocked phone for those willing to compromise a little.

