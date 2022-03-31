Wrestlemania 38 live stream: how to watch Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns trilogy match online

Calling all WWE fans! Wrestlemania 38 slams down on Saturday and it's going to be a big one. The 2022 WWE showpiece runs over two nights and could feature Shane McMahon in addition to the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns main event. US viewers can watch a Wrestmania 38 live stream on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. If you're a US subscriber stuck outside the States, use a VPN to watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock TV from abroad.

Wrestlemania 38 live stream Date: 2nd-3rd April 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST / 11am AEST Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas US stream: Peacock TV ($5/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Want to see the biggest Wrestlemania match of all time? Of course you do. And you shall. This "stupendous" event features a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey), Raw Women’s Championship Match (Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair) and The KO Show with special guest 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

And that's just day one. On day two, those with a Wrestlemania 38 live stream will be treated to a WWE Champion vs Universal Champion Winner Take All Championship Unification Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (the third time they've fought at Wrestlemania). Plus, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will face off against Sami Zayn.

Wrestlemania 38 kicks off at 8pm ET / 1am BST on Saturday 2nd April 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wrestlemania 38 live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wrestlemania 38 live stream

Wrestling fans in the US can watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live sports events every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Wrestlemania 38 Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch Wrestlemania 38 live, plus Premier League football, through the Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Wrestlemania 38 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wrestlemania 38 live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wrestlemania 38, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV, for example.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Wrestlemania 38 live stream.

UK: watch a Wrestlemania 38 live stream

BT Sport Box Office has the rights to Wrestlemania 38 in the UK. It's £20 a pay-per-view event.

WWE Network is another option. Subscription costs £9.99 a month.

Don't forget: US fans in the UK can watch Wrestlemania 38 on Peacock TV for $4.99 by using a using a VPN.

Australia: Wrestlemania 38 live stream

If you're in Australia, WWE Network is the place to find a Wrestlemania 38 live stream. Subscription costs around AU$14 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your WWE account from wherever you are, without being blocked.

Wrestlemania 38 full schedule

SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL 2022:

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match



Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship Match



Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

"The KO Show"



"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Seth Rollins to face an opponent of Mr. McMahon's choosing on WrestleMania Saturday

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match



The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs



King Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

SUNDAY, 3RD APRIL 2022:



WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion Winner Take All Championship Unification Match



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match



RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy



Women’s Tag Team Championship Match



Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler



Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory



Bobby Lashley vs. Omos