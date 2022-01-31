Winter Olympics live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online, free and in 4K

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off on the 4th February with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. Some 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries will compete in 109 medal events, but foreign visitors are banned from China due to covid restrictions. Luckily, viewers in UK, Australia and Canada can watch Beijing 2022 free on BBC iPlayer, 7Plus and CBC. Make sure you know how to watch a Winter Olympics live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

2022 Winter Olympics live stream Date: 4th – 20th Feb 2022 Location: Beijing, China FREE streams: BBC iPlayer | 7Plus | CBC Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) Europe stream: Discovery+ (7-day free trial)

The XXIV Olympic Winter Games is expected to attract a global TV audience of 1.4 billion. China has promised an "historic" Opening Ceremony featuring 3,000 performers, held in the 'Bird's Nest' national stadium. The Opening Ceremony start time is 11.30am GMT / 6.30 am ET on Friday 4th February 2022.

The US team will feature 2018 half-pipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding, while Eileen Gu – China's 18-year-old skiing prodigy – will go for gold in half-pipe, big-air and slopestyle. Britain's Dave Ryding will complete in the men's slalom after winning gold at the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will include a record 109 events. Seven new events will make their Olympic debut: men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob (single person bobsleigh), mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, snowboard cross and mixed relay in short track speed skating.

Excited for 17 days for sporting feats on snow and ice? UK viewers can watch the 2022 Winter Olympics FREE on BBC iPlayer while there are excellent, free and on-demand options on 7Plus (Australia) and CBC (Canada) too. Make sure you know how to watch a Winter Olympics live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Best Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics free live streams

With over 109 events across 16 sports, knowing where to find best free Winter Olympics live streams is vital if you want to catch all the action from Beijing...

Australia's 7Plus has round-the-clock Olympic coverage including 20 dedicated channels, all live, free and in HD.

Great Britain's BBC iPlayer is serving up extensive coverage of Beijing 2022 via dedicated free live digital streams.

Canada's CBC has free live-streaming of all broadcasts – including non-TV events – on its dedicated Beijing 2022 website.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access your free local stream when outside your home country. Setting up a VPN is easy – see step-by-step guide below.

Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics free using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. Olympics fans may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7Plus, 'Canada' for CBC or 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Then head over to 7Plus, CBC or iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Winter Olympics live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

UK & Europe: watch every Beijing 2022 live stream event

Sports fans in the UK and Europe can stream every single Beijing 2022 on Discovery+. Discovery offers on-demand and live access to all of the Winter Olympics and all for a very decent looking price.

Subscription to Discovery+ is just £4.99 per month for the Winter Olympics but the annual pass is an excellent deal at the moment with 50 per cent off until 20th February 2022. That makes it £29.99 for the year.

Away from the UK during Beijing 2022? Simply use a VPN to watch Discovery+ from wherever you are in the world.

50% OFF | Watch Beijing 2022 on Discovery+

Stream all the action from the Winter Olympics with the Discovery+ app. The monthly plan costs £4.99 per a month. New users can save 50% off annual membership until 20th February and get a year's worth of viewing for £29.99.

Happy with free coverage? The BBC will broadcast more than 300 hours of live content across BBC One and BBC Two, with even more coverage available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts with the Opening Ceremony at 11.30am GMT on Friday 4th February, although some events prior to the Opening Ceremony can be watched live on the BBC Red Button.

USA: Watch all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock

Sports fans in the states can stream all 2800+ hours of NBC's Winter Olympic coverage on Peacock.

Subscription to costs from $4.99 a month for the ad-supported version, which gets you access to the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl. Need a new TV? Here's today's best Super Bowl TV deals.

Watch Beijing 2022 on Peacock TV

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch every single moment of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as well as live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs.

If you'd rather cast your net wider and pick up a tonne of other sports and entertainment channels, all without cable, at the same time, then Sling is another good option.

The Sling Blue package, at $35 a month, includes access to NBC Sports Network. Better yet, new users get a 3-day free trial.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Sling 3-day FREE trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Beijing 2022 on the NBC, with this sporting 3-day free trial. You'll pay $35 a month after.

Away from the States? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock or Sling from anywhere, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a 2022 Winter Olympics live stream in Australia

Channel 7 offers 'round-the-clock' coverage of Beijing 2022. This includes 20 dedicated channels – all live, free and in HD – on the 7Plus streaming platform. It's one of the most comprehensive free-to-air offerings out there. Hugely impresssive.

Outside Australia during Beijing 2022? Simply use a VPN to stream 7Plus from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with 30-day money-back guarantee.

Channel 7's Winter Olympics coverage begins from midday AEDT on weekdays and 10.00am AEDT on weekends, until approximately 2.00am AEDT.

The action kicks off two days before the Opening Ceremony, on Wednesday 2nd February, when history will be made as Australia’s first ever curling team – Queenslander Tahli Gill and Victorian Dean Hewitt – take to the ice!

Watch a Winter Olympics live stream in Canada

Canadian's can watch a free live stream of the Winter Olympics on CBC's dedicated Beijing 2022 website and via the CBC Gem app (iOS/Android).

Meanwhile, sports fans in Australia can watch almost every minute of Beijing 2022 FREE on 7Plus. Simply use a VPN to access 7Plus when outside Australia.

Can I watch Beijing 2022 in 4K in the UK?

Sadly, Discovery+ isn't showing any of the Winter Olympics in 4K.

Sky Q and Sky Glass customers might get access to Beijing 2022 coverage in 4K, but that's yet to be confirmed.

The BBC likely won't be showing any of the Winter Olympics in 4K, only HD.

Spain's Movistar Plus streaming service will offer coverage of Beijing 2022 in 4K via Eurosport 3. The basic plan costs €20 a month. Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access Movistar+ when outside of Spain.

Can I watch Beijing 2022 in 4K in the USA?

Fubo TV has confirmed that it will stream the Beijing 2022 in 4K HDR to subscribers in its three largest markets: New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Subscription to Fubo TV costs $65 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch Beijing 2022 in 4K: FuboTV free 7-day trial

New subscribers to cable replacement service fuboTV get a free 7-day trial. No contract, cancel anytime.

YouTube TV will also stream the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in 4K. The Base Plan costs $65 a month for 85+ premium channels, but new users get a 30-day FREE trial. You'll need the 4K Plus add-on, which costs $19.99 a month (discounted at $9.99 per month for the first year).

NBC won't show the Super Bowl in 4K, and likely won't stream the Winter Olympic Games in 4K. However, Comcast Xfinity X1 customers could get access to coverage in Dolby Vision HDR accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound. That's still to be confirmed.

US viewers will also likely be able to watch selected events in 4K on the Olympic Channel. The International Olympic Committee's very own 24/7 TV channel is available via AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DISH, Fubo TV, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games calendar

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

4th February 2022

Alpine Skiing

6th -19th February 2022

Bobsleigh

13th - 20th February 2022

Biathlon

5th - 19th February 2022

Cross-Country Skiing

5th - 20th February 2022

Curling

2nd - 20th February 2022

Freestyle Skiing

3rd - 19th February 2022

Figure Skating

4th - 20th February 2022

Ice Hockey

3rd - 20th February 2022

Luge

2nd - 10th February 2022

Nordic Combined

9th - 17th February 2022

Snowboarding

5th - 15th February 2022

Ski Jumping

5th – 14th February 2022

Skeleton

10th – 14th February 2022

Speed Skating

5th – 19th February 2022

Short Track Speed Skating

5th – 16th February 2022

Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

20th February 2022

Winter Olympics event schedule and start times

(All times ET. Add 5 hours for GMT; add 16 hours for AEDT; subtract 3 hours for PT.)

Wednesday, February 2

7.05am - Curling

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Thursday, February 3

5am - Freestyle Skiing

8.05pm - Curling

9.02pm - Figure Skating

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Friday, February 4

7am - Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

8pm - Curling

9.45pm - Snowboarding

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Saturday, February 5

12.15am - Ski Jumping

12.45am - Cross-Country Skiing

2am - Biathlon

3.30am - Speed Skating

5am - Freestyle Skiing

6am - Short Track Speed Skating

6.10am - Luge

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Figure Skating

8.30pm - Snowboarding

10pm - Alpine Skiing

Sunday, February 6

12am - Cross-Country Skiing

3.30am - Speed Skating

3.40am - Ice Hockey

5am - Freestyle Skiing

5am - Ski Jumping

6.30am - Luge

8.05pm - Curling

8.22pm - Figure Skating

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

9.15pm - Alpine Skiing

11pm - Snowboarding

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Monday, February 7

3.30am - Speed Skating

4am - Biathlon

4.30am - Short Track Speed Skating

5.28am - Ski Jumping

6.50am - Luge

8.22pm - Figure Skating

9pm - Freestyle Skiing

9.40pm - Snowboarding

10pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Tuesday, February 8

1.05am - Curling

5am - Cross-Country Skiing

5.30am - Biathlon

5.30am - Speed Skating

6.50am - Luge

8.30pm - Snowboarding

9.15pm - Alpine Skiing

10pm - Freestyle Skiing

Wednesday, February 9

2am - Nordic Combined

3.40am - Ice Hockey

6am - Short Track Speed Skating

7.05am - Curling

9.20am - Luge

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Snowboarding

8.30pm - Skeleton

8.38pm - Figure Skating

9.30pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Thursday, February 10

12am - Cross-Country Skiing

6am - Freestyle Skiing

8.30am - Luge

9am - Speed Skating

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Snowboarding

8.30pm - Skeleton

10pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Friday, February 11

12am - Cross-Country Skiing

3am - Speed Skating

4am - Biathlon

4.45am - Ski Jumping

6am - Short Track Speed Skating

8.05pm - Curling

9pm - Snowboarding

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Saturday, February 12

2.30am - Cross-Country Skiing

3am - Speed Skating

4am - Biathlon

5am - Ski Jumping

6.07am - Figure Skating

7.20am - Skeleton

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Bobsleigh

9pm - Freestyle Skiing

9.15pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Sunday, February 13

2am - Cross-Country Skiing

4am - Biathlon

6am - Short Track Speed Skating

8am - Speed Skating

8.05pm - Curling

8.22pm - Figure Skating

8.30pm - Bobsleigh

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

8.30pm - Snowboarding

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Monday, February 14

5.10am - Ski Jumping

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

8.30pm - Snowboarding

10pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Tuesday, February 15

1.30am - Speed Skating

2am - Nordic Combined

4am - Biathlon

5.08am - Figure Skating

9.15am - Bobsleigh

8.05pm - Curling

9.15pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Wednesday, February 16

2.45am - Biathlon

4am - Cross-Country Skiing

6am - Freestyle Skiing

6.30am - Short Track Speed Skating

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

9.30pm - Alpine Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Thursday, February 17

2am - Nordic Combined

3.30am - Speed Skating

5.08am - Figure Skating

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Friday, February 18

1.05am - Curling

3.30am - Speed Skating

4am - Biathlon

5.38am - Figure Skating

9am - Bobsleigh

8.30pm - Bobsleigh

8.30pm - Freestyle Skiing

10pm - Alpine Skiing

Saturday, February 19

1am - Cross-Country Skiing

1.05am - Curling

2am - Speed Skating

4am - Biathlon

6.08am - Figure Skating

8.10am - Ice Hockey

8.05pm - Curling

8.30pm - Bobsleigh

11pm - Figure Skating

11.10pm - Ice Hockey

Sunday, February 20

1.30am - Cross-Country Skiing

7am - Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (exact start time TBC)