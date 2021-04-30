Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream: how to watch the 2021 Champions Cup semi-final rugby for free

Bordeaux-Bègles face Toulouse in the semi-final of the 2021 Heineken Champions Cup this Saturday. Can Toulouse's Ugo Mola become the second man ever to win the European Cup as player and head coach? The match kicks off at 3pm BST and is free-to-air on Channel 4 in the UK. Follow our guide on how to watch a Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Toulouse vs Bordeaux live stream Date: Saturday 1st May 2021 Kick off: 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 10am ET Venue: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Free stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial)

This will be the first time that Toulouse and Bordeaux have ever met in European competition. Toulouse have won six of their last seven clashes against Bordeaux and have never lost a Champions Cup home game against their opponents.

So, Toulouse are hot favourite and Antoine Dupont is set for another scintillating display. He is the only scrum-half to score multiple tries in the 2021 Heineken European Cup, and is also responsible for the most carries (24) of any scrum-half. As if that wasn't enough, he's beaten more than twice as many defenders (15) as anyone else in his position.

That said, Bordeaux's Matthieu Jalibert is the top points scorer in this year's European Cup and will be keen to stop Ugo Mola's side from reaching yet another cup final. You can see every try and tackle free on Channel 4. Make sure you know to watch a Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles 2021 for free

(Image credit: PierreSelim - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ST_vs_LOU_-_55.jpg)

Good news: Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles will be on shown free-to-air on Channel 4 in the UK.

Of course, these free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK with a TV license. If you're a UK citizen outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a go? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Lee McKenzie will present the Channel 4 coverage, which starts at 2.30pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off. Commentary comes from Miles Harrison, Nolli Waterman and Jamie Heaslip, with Ed Jackson reporting.

BT Sport subscribers can watch all the action live on BT Sport 3.

Watch Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Champions Cup rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

USA: Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles in the USA. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup, as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Champions Cup rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

Australia: Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream

(Image credit: Kayo Sports)

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream in Oz.

The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

Ireland: Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles live stream

BT Sport is the best place to find Champions Cup rugby in Ireland. Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 1st May.

Stuck outside of Ireland this weekend? Simply use a VPN to unblock the free live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Toulouse vs Bordeaux-Bègles team news

Toulouse

15 Maxime Médard, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Zack Holmes, 12 Pita Ahki, 11 Matthis Lebel, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand (c), 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Richie Arnold, 6 Alban Placines, 7 Francois Cros, 8 Jerome Kaino.

(Replacements – 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Clément Castets, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Joe Tekori, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Antoine Miquel, 22 Baptiste Germain, 23 Juan Cruz Mallía.)

Bordeaux-Begles

15 Nans Ducuing, 14 Romain Buros, 13 Pablo Uberti, 12 Yoram Falatea-Moefana, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Matthieu Jalibert (c), 9 Maxime Lucu, 1 Thierry Paiva, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 3 Vadim Cobilas, 4 Kane Douglas, 5 Jandré Marais, 6 Cameron Woki, 7 Guido Petti, 8 Alexandre Roumat.

(Replacements – 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Jefferson Poirot, 18 Ben Tameifuna, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Scott Higginbotham, 21 Yann Lesgourgues, 22 Ulupano Seuteni, 23 Thomas Jolmes.)