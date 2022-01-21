Super Bowl live stream and how to watch the 2022 NFL Championship game free

The 2022 Super Bowl, the NFL Championship game, is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday 13th February. Two teams will go to war for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at what is Super Bowl 56, with the action broken only by starry Super Bowl ads and Snoop Dogg's halftime show. UK viewers can watch a Super Bowl free live stream on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to get a Super Bowl live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Super Bowl free live stream: BBC iPlayer | 7Plus (maybe require a VPN)

Excited for the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years? The Green Bay Packers remain hot favorites to make the 2022 Super Bowl despite their recent loss to the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Titans, 49ers and Rams are also in the running for NFL's biggest prize.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. The venue cost $5.5 billion to build, making it the most expensive Super Bowl stadium ever. It features a transparent rain canopy and the largest Samsung 4K HDR video display ever. The 80 million pixel, ring-shaped LED "Infinity" screen hangs above the playing field so that fans can see the action from every seat in the house.

The 70,240-seater stadium will play host to a what could be the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever. The 12-minute concert will feature West Coast rap legends including Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, as well as Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans in the UK can watch a 2022 Super Bowl live stream free of charge on BBC iPlayer. So make sure you know how to watch a free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere in the world.

2022 Super Bowl free live streams and kick-off times

Gridiron fans all over the world can watch the 56th Super Bowl free of charge...

UK: free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 11.30pm GMT.

Australia: free on Channel 7 and 7Plus from 10.30 AEDT.

Mexico: free on TV Azteca 7 from 5.30pm CDMX.

Germany: free on ProSieben from 12.30am CET (Monday).

USA: free on Sling (3-day free trial) and FuboTV (7-day free trial) from 6.30pm ET.

Want to access a free local streams from anywhere in the world? With a VPN, you can. We recommend ExpressVPN (try it 100% risk-free today).

Using a VPN is easy – just follow the steps below!

Watch a 2022 Super Bowl live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Super Bowl 56 rights holders, you won't be able to access the game when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this problem. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access free local streams from anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Super Bowl, you may wish to choose 'London' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Super Bowl live stream with English commentary.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Super Bowl live stream in the UK (2022)

Public broadcaster the BBC has the rights to show the Super Bowl. The game will be free of charge on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Not in the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere – without being geo-blocked.

Sky also has the rights to show NFL games in the UK. Subscribers can watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sky Sports.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

Watch Super Bowl free live stream in Australia (2022)

Super Bowl 56 will be broadcast live on Channel 7, 7Plus, and ESPN in Australia from 9:30am AEST on Monday 14th February. You can watch a free live stream of Super Bowl 2022 in Australia on 7Plus.

Watch Super Bowl live stream in USA (2022)

Once again, NBC has the rights to air the Super Bowl in the United States. Don't have cable? NBC football games are streamed live on Peacock. Subscription costs $5 a month.

Cord-cutters can also stream NBC via a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC for $35 a month. New users can get a 3-day free trial.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch the Super Bowl free of charge on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Scroll up for details.

Watch 2022 Super Bowl with Sling 3-day FREE trial

Catch the 2022 NFL Super Bowl and much more with this sporting offer. At the time of writing, new users get their first three days of Sling free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

FuboTV is another good option for those who want easy (and free) access to NBC. Subscription to the streaming service gets you 100 channels – including all available NFL channels – for $65 a month. Better still, new users can try it free for 7 days.

Watch 2022 Super Bowl with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial

This top-notch streaming service carries NBC, ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so its ideal for NFL, College Football and much more. No cable subscription needed! New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Amazon Prime has the rights to a slew of NFL games (30-day free Prime trial) but not Super Bowl LVI.

Watch Super Bowl live stream in Canada (2022)

DAZN is the official home of NFL in Canada. The streaming service has the rights to broadcast live coverage of every single NFL game, including Super Bowl LVI.

Subscription to DAZN costs $20 CAD (£12/$16) a month.

Who is performing the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show?

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will co-headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The halftime show runs for a grand total of 12 minutes, so expect an action-packed performance. Snoop Dogg (Long Beach) and Dr Dre (Compton) are both California natives and legends and should raise the roof.

It won't be Mary J. Blige's first rodeo. In 2002, the singer (briefly) appeared alongside Britney Spears, *NSYNC, and Nelly during Aerosmith’s performance of Walk This Way (see below).

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed disappointment that the upcoming halftime show packs "greatness" into 12 minutes:

"I, at least, want to hear three songs from Dre, and three from Snoop, and three from Mary and three from Kendrick... but I guess they’re going to have to figure out how to do all that in 12 minutes,” he said. "But if Dr. Dre’s involved, all that funk and all, in 12 minutes, it’s probably going to be the best Super Bowl halftime show ever."

Can I watch the 2022 Super Bowl in 4K?

Sadly not. Three networks – CBS, NBC and Fox – rotate Super Bowl coverage each season. In 2020, Fox streamed Super Bowl LIV in 4K resolution (though it was shot in 1080p and upscaled) marking a first for the history of the event. But it remains a one-off, with last year's host CBS citing "production limitations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic" as the reason behind its decision to downgrade.

There had been some hope that NBC might be in a position to extend its live 4K offering to this year’s game when it takes place on February 13th, given that some of its coverage from the Tokyo Olympics was in 4K/HDR with certain events even having Dolby Atmos sound. The network has also already confirmed that several games at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will also be available in 4K.