Stage 18 live stream and how to watch Tour de France 2022 Lourdes to Hautacam for free

As the Tour reaches its final few days, the riders face one of the toughest challenges on the entire route. There are 143.2km between Lourdes and Hautacam, meaning it's far from the longest stage of the race, but with a Category 1 ascent sandwiched between two punishing HC climbs it presents a monstrous challenge to the remaining competitors. Here's how to watch a free Stage 18 live stream from the 2022 Tour de France wherever you are, as the riders head from Lourdes to Hautacam.

After a short but strenuous mountain stage from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, things get serious on this year's final high-altitude challenge.

Stage 18 begins in Lourdes – the site of the famous pilgrimage – and some riders may need help from above to reach the end. After a fairly comfortable start, an intermediate sprint at Laruns is followed almost immediately by the stage's first – and longest – HC climb: the legendary 16.4km Col d'Aubisque, which peaks at a 10 percent gradient.

There's barely any respite before the riders are faced with the Category 1 Col de Spandelles, a new addition to the Tour that should present a real challenge to the climbers, before ending with another irregular ascent to the finish at the ski resort of Hautacam. It's going to be brutal.

In the UK, ITV4 (opens in new tab) will air free live coverage of the 2022 Tour de France, including Stage 18.

The 2022 Tour de France also airs live and free on a handful of other broadcasters including: Australia's SBS, Italy's Rai Sport, France's France TV and Belgium's RTBF.

UK: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

ITV4 is showing live coverage of the whole race, plus daily highlights of each stage. TV license holders can watch or stream ITV4 (opens in new tab) for free.

Prefer to watch without the ads? Discovery+ is the place to find an ad-free live stream of the 2022 Tour de France, complete with multi-camera view. Subscription is £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Die-hard cycling fans can try GCN+, which provides a live stream plus access some of the best cycling documentaries ever made. It's £39.99 a year.

US: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

The 109th Tour de France airs live on NBC, USA and and Peacock (opens in new tab).

Streaming service Peacock costs just $4.99 a month ($9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium

The Tour will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe's biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sport (opens in new tab) in Italy, France Sport (opens in new tab) in France, and RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium.

Canada: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, will show live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A FloBikes subscription (opens in new tab) costs from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d'Italia and other top UCI events.

Australia: watch the 2022 Tour de France live stream

Aussies can watch every stage of the 109th Tour de France live on the SBS (opens in new tab), or catch a free live stream through SBS On Demand (opens in new tab).

