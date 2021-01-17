Ravens vs Bills live stream: how to watch the 2021 NFL Playoffs for free

Ravens vs Bills is the second of this weekend's four Divisional Round ties. Will Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens or Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills make it through to the championship round? Grab a bucket of wings and prepare to watch two of the best young QBs in the NFL go head to head! Here's how to get a Ravens vs Bills live stream wherever you are...

NFL live stream Ravens vs Bills kicks off at 8.15pm ET (01.15m GMT) on Saturday 16th January 2021. Want to watch free? US viewers can sign up to a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, which provides access to live NFL games on NBC without the need for cable. Make sure to use a VPN when trying to watch while abroad. Canadian viewers watch free by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports. For more consistent viewing, an NFL Game Pass ($99/£143.99) makes excellent value. It's cheaper in some countries than others.

Just eight teams remain in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Super Wild Card Weekend. The Divisional drama continues with a mouthwatering AFC clash – Ravens vs Bills at the Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

Last season, Baltimore set an all-time rushing record in the regular season with 3296 yards. They're once again leading the league in that respect and streaked into the playoff with a run of five wins in a row.

The Bills finishing on a hot streak of their own, capturing their first AFC East title in a quarter of a century with a six-game run. Buffalo also set a few records, notching up 4544 yards passing and 37 touchdowns this season. The question is, can their defense withstand an onslaught from the likes of Lamar Jackson?

Want to watch every pass and touchdown? Make sure you know how to watch a Ravens vs Bills live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills for free

The rights to broadcast Ravens vs Bills belong to NBC. That's good news for NFL fans – and here's why.

FuboTV carries NBC and although the respected streaming service usually costs $65 per month, new subscribers can sign up to a 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV. The trial can be cancelled at any time and there's no lock-in contract. Who needs cable, right?

Going to be outside the US this weekend? Simply use a use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in the States!

Canadian viewers can also enjoy the same by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports.

Ravens vs Bills live stream free with FuboTV trial

FuboTV is the top pick for live streaming live NFL games as it grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. That way, you can watch all this weekend's divisional action for free! It's $65 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Ravens vs Bills from anywhere using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them to watch Ravens vs Bills outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this problem. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from $3.71/£2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee – whether you're a Ravens or Bills fan!View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Ravens vs Bills. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of national and international broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL playoffs here.

Watch Ravens vs Bills in the UK

Sky TV has the rights to broadcast every NFL Playoff game live in the UK - including Ravens vs Bills. If you're watching on TV, the broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

If you want to watch Ravens vs Bills online on your laptop, tablet or phone, you can use the Sky Go app. The majority of NFL matches will be shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99, with a weekly pass at £14.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers good discounts.View Deal

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer to stream NFL games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games including the Divisional Rounds live and in HD, plus the 55th Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Ravens vs Bills in the USA

Ravens vs Bills will air on NBC in the States. Not a subscriber or don't have cable? No problem – football fans can stream the action live on FuboTV (FuboTV 7-day free trial).

Those wanting to see all the playoff games and the Super Bowl in their entirety will need to buy into multiple networks and streaming platforms as the NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, Amazon, NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. Problem is, the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

Another great option is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans who want to watch today's action. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries CBS, Fox, NBS and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Ravens vs Bills in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games – including Ravens vs Bills – and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Watch Ravens vs Bills in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games – including Ravens vs Bills – in Australia. It carries ESPN, too. The premium package costs AU$35 per month – you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy the 2021 Playoffs for free!

Watch Super Bowl LV for free in the UK

The BBC's NFL Show airs on Saturday nights and will feature live coverage of the 55th Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

In other words, TV license payers in the UK will be able to watch Super Bowl LV for free!

Remember, if you're outside the UK on the big day, simply use a reliable VPN to access your BBC iPlayer account. That way, you can watch from anywhere!

NFL Playoffs 2021 schedule

Your guide to Divisional Round weekend and beyond...

DIVISIONAL ROUND:

Saturday 16th January

LA Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4.35pm ET (9.35pm GMT) on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8.15pm ET (01.15m GMT) on NBC

Sunday 17th January

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3.05pm (8.05pm GMT) on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT) on Fox



CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Sunday 24th January

NFC vs. NFC, 3.05pm ET (8.05pm GMT)

AFC vs. AFC, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT)

SUPER BOWL LV:

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (11.30pm GMT)

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.