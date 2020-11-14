New Zealand vs Argentina live stream: how to watch the 2020 Tri Nations

Argentina will face a New Zealand side determined to bounce back after suffering an uncharacteristic loss to Australia. Argentina's first Tri-Nations clash gets underway at the Bankwest stadium in Sydney on Saturday. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream wherever you are.

US viewers can live stream New Zealand vs Argentina live on ESPN+ for just $4.99 per month. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US citizen trying to watch your ESPN+ service from abroad.

The All Blacks were left with egg on their face last week when a reinvigorated Australia edged Ian Foster's men 24-22 in a thriller.

"It's always a sobering feeling when you lose in a black jersey," New Zealand coach Ian Foster told reporters on Thursday.

Despite the fact that the All Blacks have not lost to Argentina in 29 tests, Foster has chosen to field his first choice team against the Pumas on Saturday, 14th November. Argentina have not played a test since last year's Rugby World Cup, so Pumas coach Mario Ledesma will need a few tips from Australia if his side are to break the losing streak.

New Zealand vs Argentina kicks off at 7.10pm New Zealand time on Saturday (6.10am UK time). Read on to find out how to live stream this weekend's 2020 Tri Nations action wherever you are.

US: New Zealand vs Argentina live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

US viewers can catch Tri-Nations rugby on NBC Gold and ESPN+. You can sign up to ESPN+ for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual pass.

Remember, if you want to use your subscription outside the US then you'll need to use a VPN.

New Zealand vs Argentina kicks off at 01.10am ET on Saturday 14th November, so you'll need some strong coffee on standby.

New Zealand vs Argentina live stream: watch anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have ESPN+ or subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app – Kayo Sports in this case – and you’re in.

Should you still find yourself geo-blocked, make sure that you have the latest version of your VPN software. If that doesn't do it, head to the Preferences section and try different protocols.

Australia: New Zealand vs Argentina free live stream - All Blacks vs Pumas

Fans in Australia can watch New Zealand vs Argentina live on the Kayo Sports streaming app.

Be warned that not all VPNs work for Kayo Sports, if you're an Australian citizen trying to watch from abroad. Look out for a VPN service which offers a money back guarantee and leave plenty of time before kick-off to sort it out.

The app offers loads of clever features including SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, plus interactive live stats and highlights clips.

Kayo Sports is only available in selected regions.

Foxtel will also broadcast the match in Australia. Not a subscriber? The Foxtel Sports HD bundle will set you back around $74 a month and includes 50+ channels as well as Foxtel GO. Sign up for 12 months and you'll get the first month free.

UK: New Zealand vs Argentina live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this weekend's Tri-Nations clash between New Zealand and Argentina.

Not a Sky subscriber? You can stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV, which offers passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day or £34 £25 per month. Sky Sports passes include Premier League football, F1, NFL, cricket, boxing and plenty more sports besides.

You'll need to be up bright and early. Coverage kicks off at 6.10am GMT on Saturday 14th November on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're a Sky subscriber but find yourself outside of the UK, remember you'll need to use a VPN to stream via Sky Go.

NZ: New Zealand vs Argentina live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 in New Zealand, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm and kick off at 7.10 NZDT.

If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.

You can add the Sky Sport channels to your Sky Starter pack for $26. Sign up for 12 months and you get the first month free.

South Africa: New Zealand vs Argentina live stream – 2020 Tri Nations

SuperSport is the place to watch New Zealand vs Argentina in South Africa. The coverage will be broadcast across SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels.

The match kicks off at 8.10am Central African Time.

All Blacks team to play Argentina in the 2020 Tri Nations

Number of Test caps in brackets:

1. Joe Moody (48)

2. Dane Coles (72)

3. Tyrel Lomax (4)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (33)

5. Samuel Whitelock (120)

6. Shannon Frizell (12)

7. Sam Cane (72) – captain

8. Ardie Savea (47)

9. Aaron Smith (95)

10. Richie Mo’unga (20)

11. Caleb Clarke (3)

12. Jack Goodhue (16)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (47)

14. Jordie Barrett (21)

15. Beauden Barrett (86)

16. Codie Taylor (54)

17. Alex Hodgman (3)

18. Nepo Laulala (27)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (3)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (3)

21. Brad Weber (6)

22. Rieko Ioane (32)

23. Damian McKenzie (26)