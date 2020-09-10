La Liga live stream: watch Real Madrid and Barcelona online for free

The new Spanish football season is upon us, and we have all the information on how you can catch live La Liga games – including many for free – wherever you are in the world.

Premier Sports have the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV, and its sister site, FreeSports, will also show select matches entirely free of charge. Note that viewers outside the UK at the time of a game will need a VPN to access their Premier Sports or FreeSports stream.

Real Madrid are the current Spanish champions, finishing top of La Liga in July after a topsy turvy season that was halted midway through and ended without crowds due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Empty stadiums will be the rule at the start of this season, too, but that won't mean any less drama on or off the pitch as Madrid attempt to retain their crown despite the attempts of major rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Barça ended last season in turmoil, losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and keeping hold of Lionel Messi only due to an astronomical release clause fee, and have little time for new coach Ronald Koeman to implement his plans ahead of their season opener. Miralem Pjanic and Trincão have come in, but it feels like much has to change for the Blaugrana to regain their place at the top.

Atleti will see this as a chance to steal a march on their rivals, and have secured the services of Álvaro Morata on a permanent deal following his loan last season, while UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla could well be the surprise package when it comes to the 2020/21 La Liga title.

Read on to find out how you can watch all the games this season, wherever you are and however you want to watch.

Watch La Liga matches in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Spanish football in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service – Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch La Liga matches from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access ITV streams from outside the UK or ROI – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch La Liga matches in the USA

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

Televised La Liga fixtures

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Saturday 12 September

Eibar vs Celta Vigo, 3.00pm – LIVE ON FREESPORTS

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao, 5.30pm – LIVE ON FREESPORTS

Cadiz vs Osasuna, 8.00pm

Sunday 13 September

Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad, 3.00pm

Villarreal vs Huesca, 5.30pm

Valencia vs Levante, 8.00pm

Monday 14 September

Alaves vs Real Betis, 8.00pm

Friday 18 September

Getafe vs Osasuna, 8.00pm – LIVE ON FREESPORTS

Saturday 19 September

Villarreal vs Eibar, 3.00pm – LIVE ON FREESPORTS

Celta Vigo vs Valencia, 8.00pm

Sunday 20 September

Huesca vs Cadiz, 3.00pm

Granada vs Alaves, 5.30pm

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 8.00pm

Monday 21 September

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad, 8.00pm