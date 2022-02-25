Ireland vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

Italy will be desperate to avoid a drubbing when they face Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium this Sunday. Ireland's Grand Slam dream might be dead in the water after their defeat to France, but the 2022 Guinness Six Nations title is still very much in play. Kick off is at 3pm GMT. UK fans can watch Ireland vs Italy free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a free Ireland vs Italy live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Ireland vs Italy live stream Date: Sunday 27th February 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 3am AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The early team news is in and Ireland coach Andy Farrell has called up James Lowe and uncapped Jimmy O'Brien for the Italy game. Lowe, who has nine caps, returns to the national squad after an impressive run for club side Leinster United.

On the face of it, Italy pose little threat to Ireland’s ambitions of bouncing back from their narrow loss to France in round two of the 2022 Six Nations. But Andy Farrell's men will be wary of a slip up against the Azzurri, especially if out-half Paolo Garbisi is involved in Sunday's clash.

"I’ve never made any secret of the fact that we want to win every title where there is something to play for," Farrell said. "That doesn’t change and I still think we’re in the race for this competition."

Last year, Ireland scored six tries in Rome as they defeated Italy 48-10 to record their first victory in the Six Nations. Fancy backing the underdogs? The bookies have Italy to win at around 200/1.

Excited for Round 3 of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations? UK fans can watch Ireland vs Italy free on BBC iPlayer. Here's how to watch an Ireland vs Italy live stream from anywhere...

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Ireland vs Italy airs on BBC One at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 27th February. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Ireland vs Italy from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ireland vs Italy, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ireland vs Italy live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Ireland vs Italy on 27th February. Coverage streams live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Ireland vs Italy | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream Ireland vs Italy free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Ireland vs Italy on 27th February 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Don't forget: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Ireland vs Italy free on BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Ireland vs Italy – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including an Ireland vs Italy live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Ireland vs Italy live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Ireland vs Italy via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV