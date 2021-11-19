Ireland vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

Ireland lock horns with Argentina in Dublin on Sunday, in the fourth and final week of the 2021 Autumn Internationals. Can the Shamrocks cap their rip-roaring 29-20 win over the All Blacks with another convincing display against Argentina'? Kick-off is at 2.15pm GMT and UK-based fans can watch a free live stream on Channel 4. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world free with a VPN.

Ireland vs Argentina live stream Date: Sunday 21st November 2021 Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 12.15am AEST (Sun) Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin FREE UK stream: Channel 4 Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and with Bundee Aki missing out through a knee injury, Robbie Henshaw makes Ireland's first XV for the first time this season. Robert Baloucoune replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, Joey Carbery and Conor Murray are at half-back. Johnny Sexton is absent; James Ryan stands in for the skipper.

Last week, Andy Farrell's Ireland celebrated one of their greatest-ever victories when they put on a dominant home display against Ian Foster's All Blacks.

"Previously we would have said we didn't take our chances, and we would have not given up but put our heads down," said Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton. "To bounce back, to come again is a testament to the management, the leadership group and the players themselves."

Argentina will be hoping that euphoria has well and truly subsided by Sunday, when the Pumas pay a visit to the Aviva Stadium. When the two sides last met, Ireland overpowered Argentina 28-17 during an Autumn International four years ago.

Ireland vs Argentina kicks off at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday, 21st November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Channel 4. Follow our guide to watch an Ireland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Ireland vs Argentina free live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime has secured the rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals. But Channel 4 has the rights to broadcast – and live stream – all of Ireland's matches, free!

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 4 from anywhere in the world without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy an Ireland vs Argentina live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Ireland vs Argentina live stream in the USA

(Image credit: FloRugby)

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show Ireland vs Argentina in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

Ireland vs Argentina live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sports)

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including Ireland vs Argentina – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

(Image credit: DAVID ILIFF - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twickenham_Stadium#/media/File:Twickenham_Stadium_-_May_2012.jpg)

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA