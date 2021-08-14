England vs India live stream 2021: how to watch the 2nd Test online and from anywhere

Day 3 of what has turned out to be a thrilling Test between England and India gets underway this Saturday, 14th August, at Lords. Want to watch Joe Root and KL Rahul go head-to-head?

Aussie viewers can watch India vs England on Kayo Sports and new users get a free 14-day trial. Handy. For everyone else? Make sure you know how to watch an India vs England live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs India live stream Date: 12th-16th August 2021 Start time: 11.30am BST / 3.30 IST Venue: Lords Cricket Ground, London, England AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day FREE trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Sony Six

KL Rahul's unbeaten 127 and Rohit Sharma's sublime 83 helped India finish Day 1 of the second Test against England on a high. Despite a disciplined attack from India on Day 2, England clocked up plenty of wickets.

The comeback continued after lunch, led by Root and Burns, resulting in India all out for 364. India's best Test bowlers still have a big part to play and with plenty more Test action to come over the next few days, and scorching temperatures, India vs England is heating up nicely.

All things considered, England are coping well without Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes. What with Virat Kohli recently naming Moeen Ali as the danger man, the second Test looks to be wide open.

Here's how to catch every wicket of India vs England live stream today, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs India free live stream

You can watch an India vs England free live stream thanks to the Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports. Subscriptions costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access the Kayo Sports streaming service from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

There's no contract with Kayo – you can cancel any time. Kayo has the rights to stream a host of top-notch sporting events, so it's perfect for armchair sports fans.

England vs India live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs England Test cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

England vs India live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find an India vs England live stream in India. Sony has the rights to the whole tour, so it's a great investment. You can watch on Sony Six HD, or catch the action on the Sony Six app or Sony LIV website.

It's cheap as chips, too. Premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, which is around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access your Sony Six when outside India, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to air the 2021 Test series between India and England. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Don't want to subscribe to Sky Sports? You can always buy a Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value, it's £33.99 for the month.

