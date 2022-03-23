How to watch Pachinko free online with Apple TV+

Pachinko, the critically-acclaimed Korean saga based on the New York Times bestseller, premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, 25th March 2022. If you like your drama to be as cinematic as it is moving, Pachinko is for you. New subscribers can watch Pachinko for free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial.

Watch Pachinko Premiere: Friday 25th March 2022 New episodes: Every Friday Finale: April 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ (7-day FREE trial) Cast: Youn Yuh-Jung, Lee Min-Ho, Jin Ha, Kim Min-Ha, Soji Arai, Noh Sang-Hyun

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, Pachinko begins with a forbidden love story and blossoms into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable tale of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

If you've not read the novel by Min Jin Lee, you're in for a real treat. The action centres around matriarch Sunja, played by newcomers Yu-na Jeon and Minha Kim, as well as Oscar-winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari). Critics have described Pachinko as "stunning tribute to Korean women", while Rotten Tomatoes has rated it 100%.

The first three episodes of Pachinko debut globally on Friday 25th March 2022 on Apple TV+. Follow our guide to get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ and watch Pachinko wherever you are.

Watch Pachinko on Apple TV+

Pachinko is an Apple Original, and exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The first three episodes will be available on 25th March 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Watch Pachinko free | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and Pachinko. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's just $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 a month after, contract-free.

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

If you're yet to experience Apple TV+, why not take advantage of this 7-day free trial?

Season 1 Episode 1 – Friday 25th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 2 – Friday 25th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 3 – Friday 25th March 2022

Season 1 Episode 4 – Friday 1st April 2022

Season 1 Episode 5 – Friday 8th April 2022

Season 1 Episode 6 – Friday 15th April 2022

Pachinko official trailer

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.