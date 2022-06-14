How to watch a Sherwood: live stream the new BBC true-crime drama from wherever you are

Sherwood – the sensational new BBC true-crime drama starring David Morrissey and Robert Glenister – has been called "the cleverest, most compelling show" on TV. Episode 2 debuts at 9pm BST on Tuesday, 14th June The six-part series is free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Not in the UK right now? Follow this guide to watch Sherwood wherever you are.

Watch Sherwood Premiere: Monday 14th June 2022 New episodes: every Monday and Tuesday Season finale: Tuesday 28th June 2022

According to the BBC, Sherwood is inspired in part by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where writer James Graham (Finding Neverland) grew up. When two shocking and unexpected killings shatter the already fractured community, historic divisions sparked during the Miners' Strike soon resurface.

The all-star cast includes David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St Clair, Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury, Alun Armstrong as ex-miner Gary Jackson, Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret in the next series of The Crown) as Gary's Wife, and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt as local councillor Sarah Vincent.

Critics and audiences alike have heaped praise on Sherwood calling it 'the most moving show in years' and as having an 'extraordinary cast' but don't take their word for it. Follow our guide below to watch Sherwood for free wherever you are.

Watch Sherwood for free

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream every episode of Sherwood free of charge. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go!

The six-part series airs every Monday and Tuesday over three weeks, starting Monday 14th June. Episode 6 – the season finale of Sherwood – is on Tuesday 28th June.

Outside the UK? Uk nationals with a TV license can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when abroad.

Watch Sherwood from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

Watch Sherwood in the USA

Sherwood does not have a US air date as yet.

Remember: UK nationals who find themselves in the US can use a VPN to watch Sherwood free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Watch a Sherwood live stream in Australia

Sherwood does not have an Australian air date as yet.

Remember: UK nationals visiting Australia can use a VPN to watch Sherwood free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Details above.

Episode 1: 9pm BST, Monday 13th June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

DCS Ian St Clair is called to investigate a tragic and unexpected murder in an ex-mining town as news of the crime threatens to inflame historic tensions.

Episode 2: 9pm BST, Tuesday 14th June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

As the hunt for the killer continues, Kevin Salisbury from the MET arrives to assist in the investigation. And tensions mount as the killer torments the community further.

Episode 3: 9pm BST, Monday 20th June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

As Ian and Kevin are called to the scene of a second murder, news breaks of a former spy in the community at Gary’s memorial service. Meanwhile, Scott remains at large.

Episode 4: 9pm BST, Tuesday 21st June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

With two killers now on the run, Ian is forced to call in the Met to support the manhunt. Meanwhile, the hunt for the mystery spy cop intensifies as a link to Scott is found.

Episode 5: 9pm BST, Monday 27th June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Synopsis TBA

Episode 6: 9pm BST, Tuesday 28th June 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Synopsis TBA