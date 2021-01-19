Fulham vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Still top of the table, at least until City's game in hand is played, Wednesday's match at Craven Cottage is a chance for league-leaders Manchester United to pile the pressure on their title rivals. Fulham will need some grit and belief if they're to come away with any much-needed points. Make sure you know how to watch a Fulham vs Manchester United live stream, in 4K or HD, wherever you are in the world.

It seemed to come from nowhere but the Manchester clubs could well be the ones to run away with the Premier League title race. There's little that United can do to hold off City apart from continuing to bring home the bacon. Wednesday's trip to west London is an opportunity to do just that with Fulham struggling for form and for survival.

Scott Parker's side did well to come from behind to take a point at Spurs but it's home where things are difficult. Fulham haven't registered a goal by the Thames in their last four fixtures there. They're also without a win in their last seven games overall.

Both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely return to the side but top scorer Bobby Decordova-Reid and full back Antonee Robinson are both suspended.

The selection headache for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the more positive variety. Phil Jones is the notable injury but he otherwise has his best players available. There is a chance the United manager will choose to rest some of his squad ahead of the weekend FA Cup match against Liverpool. Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are all one booking off a suspension and may not be risked.

It's an 8.15pm GMT kick-off at Craven Cottage; that's 3.15pm ET. Make sure you know how to watch a Fulham vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are.

Fulham vs Man United live stream in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Fulham vs Manchester United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Fulham vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

Paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device you'd care to use. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Fulham vs Man United in 4K

BT Sport has the rights to air Fulham vs Manchester United in the UK and has had the good sense to go 4K Ultra HD for its coverage of the game on the BT Sports Ultimate channel. It's also broadcast in Dolby Atmos for those who have height speakers included in their surround package.

BT Sports Ultimate is available on both BT TV (channel 433) and Virgin Media (channel 531) but you will have to make sure you've got the BT 4K TV box or the Virgin TV V6 box, and that you're signed up to the relevant 4K sports package.

Existing BT TV customers can upgrade to the Max 4K TV package and existing Virgin Media customers can upgrade to include BT Sports Ultimate. There's no 4K coverage on Sky TV.

It is also possible to enjoy the 4K BT Sports Ultimate broadcast on other compatible devices. BT Sports customers can tune in with the BT Sports app on iOS and Android on their mobiles and tablets, and in HDR too where supported.

Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Tuesday 19th January

West Ham United vs West Brom - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 20th January

Leeds United vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Fulham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man City vs Aston Villa - 8.15pm, BT Sport 2