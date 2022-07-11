England vs India live stream and how to watch the 1st ODI cricket online

The action between these two old rivals is coming thick and fast - just 48 hours after England's consolation win at the end of their the three-match 20 over series, they take on India again for this, the first of three ODIs between the two sides. The England vs India ODI series sees the return of key stars Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to white-ball duty for the hosts as they look to build on Sunday's win at Trent Bridge. Follow our guide to find a free England vs India live stream from wherever you are.

Bairstow is expected to open alongside Jason Roy, with Stokes set to slip into the middle order. The Men In Blue come into the series in confident form despite Sundays defeat, with plenty of credit in the bank after their clinical 50-run win in Southampton, followed by an equally impressive 49 run win in the second T20I in Birmingham.

The match looks set to give Virat Kohli a chance to once again answer his critics with the 50 overs-a-side format allowing the Royal Challengers Bangalore star the opportunity to rack up a big individual score and silence those growing voices that have started to call into question his place in the starting line up.

The 1st ODI of England vs India starts at 1pm BST on 12th July 2022. Read on to find out how you can watch an England vs India live stream from wherever you are in the world.

England vs India free live stream

Fox Cricket has the rights to show the England vs India ODI series in Australia. Aussie fans can stream the 1st ODI live on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Going to be away from Oz during England vs India? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs India live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs India rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast the 1st ODI series clash between England and India. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. The broadcast starts at 12.30pm UK time.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV (opens in new tab). Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for an £11.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £25 a month for three months (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) England vs India 3-month Now Sports Pass (£25/m) (opens in new tab)

Watch the England vs India live stream, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the 2021 F1 season in 1080p HD. No strings, no commitments, just lots of top quality sport.

Watch an England vs India live stream in USA

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to air the three-match ODI series between England and India in the States, but there's plenty of ways to watch the 1st ODI without cable.

Sling TV is a good option. New users get their first month for half-price.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV Get the first month half-price (opens in new tab)

Catch all the action on Sling TV. It's $35 per month at the regular price with Willow TV as $10 add-on. For the first month, though you'll only pay $22.50. There are no contracts. Cancel at any time.

England vs India live stream in India

All three matches from this ODI series will be shown live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu).

SonyLIV (opens in new tab) is meanwhile the place to stream live coverage of the series. You'll need a premium subscription to watch matched live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application.

Coverage is only available within India but you can access your SonyLIV account from overseas using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

England vs India ODI series cricket schedule

12th July 2022 – 1st ODI Match England vs India at The Oval, London

14th July 2022 – 2nd ODI Match England vs India at Lords, London

17th July 2022 – 3rd ODI Match England vs India at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

England vs India ODI squads

England squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.