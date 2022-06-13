England vs Hungary live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

England have an opportunity to avenge last week's defeat when they welcome Hungary to Molineux on Tuesday night. Can the Three Lions kickstart their stuttering Nations League campaign with an overdue win? The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) on Tuesday 14th June and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Hungary live stream for free wherever you are.

England are yet to score a goal from open play in their first three Nations League games, but Gareth Southgate's side will be confident of getting things back on track in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night. The Three Lions remain rooted to the bottom of group A3, but with just three more competitive games between now and the start of the World Cup, the England boss will be hoping things start to click again soon.

After defeating England in their opening game, Hungary have taken just one point from their subsequent fixtures. Marco Rossi's side went down 2-1 to Italy in Cesena last week, and their lead against Germany on Saturday lasted just three minutes, with Jonas Hofmann securing a point for Die Mannschaft. The Magyars drew 1-1 with England at Wembley last October and would probably be happy with a repeat in Wolverhampton this week.

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 14th June at Molineux in Wolverhampton. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Hungary live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Hungary free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch an England vs Hungary live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

UK fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games.

Away from home?

Watch an England vs Hungary free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch an England vs Hungary live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Hungary live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs Hungary match, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) or All4 (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Hungary live stream.

UK: England vs Hungary live stream

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has the exclusive rights to show England vs Hungary and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

England vs Hungary is also available via the Channel 4 website and All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

USA: England vs Hungary live stream

Football fans in the US can watch an England vs Hungary live stream free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab). Not to be confused with FuboTV's paid-for cord cutting service, Fubo Sports Network is free to watch for all, simply by navigating to Fubo Sports Network from any smart device.

Away from the US? No problem.

Use a VPN to watch the England vs Hungary free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. It works, it's reliable and it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Full details above.

Australia: England vs Hungary live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including England vs Hungary for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: England vs Hungary live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Germany, Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) England vs Hungary with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 4

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Monday 13 June

Denmark vs Austria

France vs Croatia

Iceland vs Israel

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)

Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)﻿

Tuesday 14 June

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

Netherlands vs Wales

Poland vs Belgium

Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

Romania vs Montenegro

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Türkiye vs Lithuania

Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Liechtenstein vs Latvia