Connacht vs Leinster live stream and how to watch 2021/22 Heineken Cup last 16 online

The last 16 of the Heineken Cup kicks off this Friday with a blockbuster of a match – Connacht vs Leinster. Both teams will be keen to lay down a maker in the 1st leg, ahead of the 2nd leg on 15th April. Make sure you know how to watch a Connacht vs Leinster live stream from where you are.

US fans can get a Connacht vs Leinster live stream on Peacock for only $4.99 a month. Aussie viewers can watch with a Kayo Sports 14-day free trial.

All eyes will be on Galway Sportsground come Friday night for the first installment of the Heineken Cup Round of 16. The early team news is in and Johnny Sexton is expected to be available for Leinster. The Ireland captain missed his club's 34-19 win over Munster last weekend.

"Johnny, coming back off the Six Nations, trained well this week and had a really positive energy around the place," coach Leo Cullen said. "It’s important to have that level of competition. You remember last year Johnny got that bang in the Exeter game and you’ve less numbers to manage."

Meanwhile, Connacht head coach Andy Friend says the his side have "nothing to lose" in what will be the westerners' first ever Heineken Champions Cup knockout clash. Connacht fans will be further buoyed by the news that Friend has over 40 players available for Friday's first leg including Ireland centre Bundee Aki.

Can favourites Leinster take an early lead? Or will they come unstuck at the Sportsground? Make sure you know to watch a Connacht vs Leinster live stream from where you are.

Free Connacht vs Leinster live stream

Aussies can watch Connacht vs Leinster live on Kayo Sports. The streaming service offers new users a 14-day free trial (cancel anytime).

Meanwhile, lucky US fans can stream the Champions Cup – including Connacht vs Leinster – on Peacock for only $4.99 a month.

Remember: If you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your local stream from where you are.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

UK: Connacht vs Leinster live stream

BT Sport has the rights to show 2021/22 European Rugby Champions Cup games - including Connacht vs Leinster – in the UK.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month and enjoy all four BT Sports channels contract-free.

Channel 4 will show a handful of games for free (it's Sale Sharks vs Bristol Bears this Saturday, 9th April, from 12.30pm BST).

USA: Connacht vs Leinster live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to air European Rugby Champions Cup games in the USA. The network will offer a Connacht vs Leinster live stream on Peacock TV and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free). Cancel anytime.

Outside the US this week? Simply use a VPN to access all your favourite local streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, plus selected Premier League soccer games, Champions League games, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Australia: Connacht vs Leinster live stream

Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, is the best way to get a European Rugby Champions Cup live stream in Oz. The respected streaming service covers over 50 sports and will offer a Connacht vs Leinster live stream.

The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Ireland: Connacht vs Leinster live stream

The all-Irish European rugby clash will be live on BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm on Friday (8pm kick-off). The BT Sport Monthly Pass (€30/month) provides contract-free access to BT Sport 1 on your computer, laptop or mobile device.

European Rugby Champions Cup match facts

Qualification for the pool stage of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup depends on a club's final position in their respective national/regional league. The only other way to qualify is by winning the second-tier Challenge Cup, as Montpellier did when they beat Leicester Tigers in May of this 2021.

The first ever Champions Cup winners were French side Toulouse, who defeated Cardiff 21-18 in a tightly contested final at Arms Park, Wales, in front of 21,800 spectators.

Toulouse have won the Champions Cup a record five times and reached the final a record seven times. Leinster have won four, while Saracens and Toulon have won three each.

The tournament was called the Heineken Cup between 1995 and 2014, before its name was changed to the European Rugby Champions Cup. Dutch beer giant Heineken returned as the main sponsor for 2018/19, signing a four year deal to rename the event the Heineken Champions Cup.