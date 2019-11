This AirPhonic bundle has a sender that plugs into the bottom of your iPod/Pad, and a receiver that goes into your dock.



There's also a small dock with an auxiliary output so you can use the kit with an otherwise unsupported system or traditional stereo.



Despite the use of Kleer wireless tech, there's an obvious drop in quality, particularly dynamics and texture. For some, the convenience of wire-free listening will outweigh sonic sacrifices; we're not convinced.

