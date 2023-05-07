World Seniors Snooker 2023: live stream - watch White vs Burden final free online

The 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship final – Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden – starts tonight at 7pm on BBC Sport. Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White is aiming for his fourth World Seniors title.
The hunt for snooker glory is on – but can who will come good in this best-of-nine finale? Here's how to watch a free World Seniors Snooker Championship live stream from anywhere.
Free World Seniors Championship live stream
- Date: Sun 7th May 2023
- Time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
- Venue: The Crucible
- FREE live stream: BBC Sport
World Seniors Snooker Championship results
- Final
- Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden
- Semi-finals
- Jimmy White 4-1 Tony Drago
- Ben Hancorn 1-4 Alfie Burden
- Quarter-finals
- Gerard Greene 3-4 Ben Hancorn
- Tony Drago 4-3 Mark Davis
- Jimmy White 4-0 Adrian Ridley
- Stephen Hendry 1-4 Alfie Burden
Full schedule: seniorssnooker.com
Can I watch the World Seniors Snooker free online?
All sessions of the event in Sheffield, taking place between 3-7 May, will be shown live and free on the BBC Sport website. That includes today's final between Jimmy White and Alfie Burden. And remember: use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to watch from anywhere in the world
