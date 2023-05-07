World Seniors Snooker 2023: live stream - watch White vs Burden final free online

The 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship final – Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden – starts tonight at 7pm on BBC Sport. Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White is aiming for his fourth World Seniors title.

The hunt for snooker glory is on – but can who will come good in this best-of-nine finale? Here's how to watch a free World Seniors Snooker Championship live stream from anywhere.

Free World Seniors Championship live stream

Date: Sun 7th May 2023

Sun 7th May 2023 Time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

7pm BST / 2pm ET Venue: The Crucible

The Crucible FREE live stream: BBC Sport

World Seniors Snooker Championship results

Final

Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden

Semi-finals

Jimmy White 4-1 Tony Drago

Ben Hancorn 1-4 Alfie Burden

Quarter-finals

Gerard Greene 3-4 Ben Hancorn

Tony Drago 4-3 Mark Davis

Jimmy White 4-0 Adrian Ridley

Stephen Hendry 1-4 Alfie Burden

Full schedule: seniorssnooker.com

Can I watch the World Seniors Snooker free online? All sessions of the event in Sheffield, taking place between 3-7 May, will be shown live and free on the BBC Sport website. That includes today's final between Jimmy White and Alfie Burden. And remember: use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to watch from anywhere in the world