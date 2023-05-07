World Seniors Snooker 2023: live stream - watch White vs Burden final free online

World Seniors Snooker 2023 streaming free on BBC iPlayer

Jimmy White of England plays a shot in the semi-final match against Tony Drago of Malta on day 5 of the 2023 LLP Solicitors World Seniors Championship at Crucible Theatre
(Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The 2023 World Seniors Snooker Championship final  – Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden – starts tonight at 7pm on BBC Sport. Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White is aiming for his fourth World Seniors title. 

The hunt for snooker glory is on – but can  who will come good in this best-of-nine finale? Here's how to watch a free World Seniors Snooker Championship live stream from anywhere.

Free World Seniors Championship live stream  

World Seniors Snooker Championship results

  • Final
  • Jimmy White vs Alfie Burden
  • Semi-finals
  • Jimmy White 4-1 Tony Drago
  • Ben Hancorn 1-4 Alfie Burden
  • Quarter-finals
  • Gerard Greene 3-4 Ben Hancorn
  • Tony Drago 4-3 Mark Davis
  • Jimmy White 4-0 Adrian Ridley
  • Stephen Hendry 1-4 Alfie Burden

Full schedule: seniorssnooker.com

Can I watch the World Seniors Snooker free online?

All sessions of the event in Sheffield, taking place between 3-7 May, will be shown live and free on the BBC Sport website. That includes today's final between Jimmy White and Alfie Burden. And remember: use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to watch from anywhere in the world

