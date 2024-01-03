How to watch Luke Littler in the World Darts 2024 Final FREE online

Luke Littler's fairytale run at the 2024 World Darts Championship has taken him all the way to the final. Can the 16-year-old beat world number one Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, January 3? Game on!

Below: how to watch FREE World Darts final live streams from anywhere with a with a VPN.

The greatest show on earth – the 31st PDC Darts Championship – reaches its thrilling conclusion tonight with the much-anticipated Littler vs Humphries final, expected to be one of the best darts matches ever.

Littler, who celebrates his 17th birthday on 21st January, became the youngest player ever to reach the World Darts final when he destroyed Rob Cross 6-2 in yesterday's semi-final.

"Beyond believable... I only set my goals to win one game and come back after Christmas," said Littler. "I don't think there's really been anything difficult to me."

Despite politicians pleas that the darts final should be screened for free on ITV or BBC, rights holder Sky told the i newspaper: "The final will not be on free-to-air. We are prioritising our Sky Sports customers, we received no approach from free-to-air broadcasters."

Can Luke Littler claim an historic victory and the Sid Waddell trophy? We've got all the TV and streaming info below, plus how to watch the World Darts final for free online.

FREE 2024 PDC World Darts Championship Final live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By PeterPan23 - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Darts_in_a_dartboard.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3522690)

In Germany, Sport1 will show the 2024 World Darts Championships finale live, with the FREE live stream at Sport1.de.

Of course, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to unblock Sport1 when travelling outside of Germany.

We've tested the best and ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day trial, works a treat.

Elsewhere, Aussie darts fans can watch the Luke Littler final on Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 7-day trial.

Watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship Final from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant World Darts final rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Watch the darts + get ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN for Luke Littler final

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the darts, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Sport1.

3. Then head over to Sport1 in your browser and enjoy tonight's World Darts final live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

How to watch World Darts Championship Final live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to World Darts Championship 2023/24. Sky subscribers can watch every throw of the Luke Littler final live on Sky Sports Darts.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Sky Sports Darts is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Save big with today's best Sky TV deals

Watch Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries darts final 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast every throw of the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship in Oz. Cord-cutters can live stream the action on Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from $25 per month but new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access DAZN when outside of Australia.

Watch the World Darts final: 7-day Kayo Sports trial

Live stream over 50 sports, from the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship to international cricket, with Kayo Sports. After the trial ends, you'll pay from AU$25 a month for Basic membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch the 2024 World Darts Championship in the Rest of the World

(Image credit: PDC)

If you're located outside the UK, Ireland and Netherlands, you can watch a PDC World Darts Championship live stream on PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Ireland or Netherlands.

PDC.TV Rest of the World Monthly Pass £9.99

Watch full live coverage of the PDC World Championships and other TV tournaments, including European Tour events, on PDC.TV. Make sure to use a VPN to watch when visiting the UK, Ireland and Netherlands.

What time is Luke Littler on? The 2024 World Darts Championship final between 16-year-old Luke Littler and World No.1 Luke Humphries starts at 8.20pm GMT / 3.20pm ET / 12.20pm PT.

What is the prize fund for the World Darts Championship 2023/24? Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

PDC World Darts Championship past winners

1994 - Dennis Priestley

1995 - Phil Taylor

1996 - Phil Taylor

1997 - Phil Taylor

1998 - Phil Taylor

1999 - Phil Taylor

2000 - Phil Taylor

2001 - Phil Taylor

2002 - Phil Taylor

2003 - John Part

2004 - Phil Taylor

2005 - Phil Taylor

2006 - Phil Taylor

2007 - Raymond van Barneveld

2008 - John Part

2009 - Phil Taylor

2010 - Phil Taylor

2011 - Adrian Lewis

2012 - Adrian Lewis

2013 - Phil Taylor

2014 - Michael van Gerwen

2015 - Gary Anderson

2016 - Gary Anderson

2017 - Michael van Gerwen

2018 - Rob Cross

2019 - Michael van Gerwen

2020 - Peter Wright

2021 - Gerwyn Price

2022 - Peter Wright

2023 - Michael Smith

2024 - Luke Littler (TBC)