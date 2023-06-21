Wimbledon 2023 live stream and how to watch for free online: preview, daily schedule, TV channel

Watch Wimbledon live stream 2023

The Wimbledon 2023 live stream is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport in the UK, and on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream via and ESPN Plus subscription or by watching the Tennis Channel, available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Use a VPN to watch your local Wimbledon free stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Wimbledon 2023 tennis preview

Nothing confirms the onset of summer like the Wimbledon fortnight. And the good news is that the 2023 Championships are set to be among the most intriguing for some time, not least with ranking points again up for grabs with the readmission of Russian athletes following last year's ban because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The overwhelming favourite in the men's singles is Novak Djokovic. The 36-year-old now stands alone atop the Grand Slam men's singles tree with 23 major titles to his name after a typically nerveless victory at the French Open in early June. The defending champion lifted his seventh SW19 crown 12 months ago, beating Nick Kyrgios in four sets in the final and in 2023 has the Calendar Slam in his sights after winning the Australian Open to go with his Roland Garros success. Perhaps the best chance to defeat Djokovic will be in the early rounds as he again has no plans to play a grass court warm up tournament pre-Wimbledon.

With Rafael Nadal again absent through injury, perhaps the biggest test for Djokovic lies in Carlos Alcaraz, who had to pull out of the pair's epic French Open semi-final with muscle cramps. The Spaniard entered Queen's and the early signs were good that his muscle problems are a thing of the past. Big-serving American Taylor Fritz and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime have decent grass court pedigree, while Italian Jannick Sinner's all-court game could cause one or two problems, having taken Djokovic to five sets 12 months ago in the quarter-finals.

The recent French Open champion is also the favourite in the women's singles. Iga Swiatek's mental resilience was vital to her success at Roland Garros and the Pole will need plenty of that if she's to overcome what is a middling record on SW19's manicured lawns. Swiatek's best result was reaching the fourth round in 2021 and she struggled for rhythm last year in losing to Alize Cornet. Elena Rybakina will be Swiatek's main rival, the defending champion having reached the Australian Open final earlier this year and with the power game that suits the quicker surface in south west London.

Rybakina's vanquisher in Melbourne was Aryna Sabalenka, who missed out last year because she is from Belarus. She's another with the weapons to give anyone a run for their money. Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, reached the final 12 months ago because of her incredible variations, using slices and a fine net game to beat more traditional bigger hitters. The Tunisian is again one to watch. Coco Gauff, Beatriz Haddad Maia and two-time former champions Petra Kvitova will also be names to avoid.

If it's British success you're looking for, you may be in luck. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray won successive warm-up tournaments on the secondary Challenger circuit at Surbiton and Nottingham, so comes in in good form despite an early Queen's defeat to Alex de Minaur. Cam Norrie and Dan Evans will be seeded for the main draw, while a host of wild cards will attempt to get through a couple of rounds. That includes Ryan Peniston, who beat world No.37 Ugo Humbert in the first round at Queen's. In the women's singles, Katie Boulter lifted her first WTA title at the Nottingham Open recently, beating fellow Brit Jodie Burridge in the final. Boulter had previously beaten another home favourite Harriet Dart in the semi-final. Unfortunately, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will miss the tournament after having wrist surgery.

Wimbledon is arguably the tournament the world's top tennis stars look forward to most and is not to be missed, especially with those ranking points up for grabs again this year. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Wimbledon 2023 live stream free online.

Free Wimbledon 2023 live stream

Good news, UK tennis fans! Wimbledon 2023 will be shown live across the BBC – you name the match on almost any court, and the BBC will show it.



Matches will be on BBC One and BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, with coverage lasting from roughly 11am BST until close of play, plus daily highlights show Today at Wimbledon. You won't miss a point.

UK tennis fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Wimbledon 2023. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Wimbledon 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Wimbledon 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Wimbledon 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for the BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport on your browser or device and enjoy the Wimbledon live stream!

Watch Wimbledon 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service will cover much of the Wimbledon 2023, live and for free.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will also provide paid live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 live stream, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Watch Wimbledon 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Wimbledon live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, and on ESPN Plus, also available through a subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Can I watch Wimbledon 2023 for free? Yes. Those in the UK can watch all the action from SW19 on BBC TV, plus the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Australians can also enjoy the tennis for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Lastly, you can go for the free trial option – go to the Stan Sport website to start your 7-day free trial. Use the No.1 tennis VPN to access your local tennis coverage when travelling abroad.

Wimbledon 2023 tournament start times

Global Wimbledon 2023 start times

UK: 11am

11am Central Europe: 12pm

12pm USA (EDT/PST): 6am / 3am

6am / 3am Australia: 8pm

8pm New Zealand: 10pm

Wimbledon 2023 order of play

When is Wimbledon 2023? Monday 3rd July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 1st round Tuesday 4th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 1st round Wednesday 5th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 2nd round Thursday 6th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 2nd round Friday 7th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Saturday 8th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Sunday 9th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 4th round Monday 10th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles 4th round Tuesday 11th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Wednesday 12th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Thursday 13th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Women's singles semi-finals Friday 14th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 1.30 BST / 8.30am ET

Men's singles semi-finals Saturday 15th July 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am ET

Show courts: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Women's singles final Sunday 11th June 2023

Outside courts: 11am BST / 6am

ET Show courts: 2pm BST / 9am ET

Men's singles final