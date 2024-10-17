United States Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free

United States Grand Prix live stream 2024

The United States Grand Prix live stream is available for FREE on Servus in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and C8 in France. If you're away from home, use a VPN to tune into F1 from abroad. We have full details on how to watch a United States Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

United States Grand Prix schedule 2024

Practice 1 – Friday 18th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

– Friday 18th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET Sprint Qualifying – Friday 18th October | 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET

– Friday 18th October | 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET Sprint – Saturday 19th October | 7pm BST / 2pm ET

– Saturday 19th October | 7pm BST / 2pm ET Qualifying – Saturday 19th October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET

– Saturday 19th October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET Grand Prix – Sunday 20th October | 8pm BST / 3pm ET

United States Grand Prix: preview

52 points are all that separate Max Verstappen from Lando Norris with a quarter of the season to go, including three Sprint races, and the chase continues at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, a track where the reigning champion hasn't been beaten in three years.

Norris finished 4th in last year's Sprint and an impressive 2nd in the United States Grand Prix itself, but he'll likely need to improve on those results this weekend. That's because Verstappen maximised his points haul here last year, winning both the Sprint and the race proper.

It may not feel like it at the moment, considering how Norris has continually chipped away at his title rival's lead, but Verstappen still has his fate in his own hands, and with Red Bull expected to roll an upgrade out, there's a chance that the McLaren drivers could find their pace advantage wiped out altogether.

Aside from the championship contenders, one driver with a daunting task on his hands is Liam Lawson, who's back in F1 after Daniel Ricciardo was finally put out of his misery. The RB seat really should have been Lawson's from the start, but now, almost exactly a year after his last F1 outing, he's only got one Practice session to get up to speed.

Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the United States Grand Prix.

United States Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. C8 is showing the United States Grand Prix for free in France. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

Servus is streaming the entire 2024 United States Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

France:

C8 is providing free United States Grand Prix coverage.

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Watch 2024 United States Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium and France.

One of the best VPN services is Surfshark. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any United States GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. Surfshark VPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of your usual service to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus if that's where you typically reside.

3. Then head over to Servus on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Austin track session.

How to watch United States Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the United States Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch United States Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the United States Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82/month (cheapest)

– $4.82/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 United States Grand Prix live streams in the USA

In the USA, the United States Grand Prix is being shown on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPNews and ESPN Plus; the Sprint is on ABC, ESPN3, ESPNews and ESPN Plus; Sprint Qualifying is on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN3; Practice 1 is on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half price, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

United States Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month (with ads) or $24.99 (ad-free).

United States Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the United States Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

United States Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for Surfshark VPN, download the Surfshark VPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

United States Grand Prix live stream in Spain

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

United States Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

United States Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch United States Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch United States Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

United States Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

United States Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use Surfshark VPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

United States Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

United States Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

United States Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch United States Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.