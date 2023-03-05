UFC 285 live stream: how to watch Jones vs Gane, PPV price, full card, tale of the tape

UFC 285 Jones vs Gane live stream

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend, with the vacant UFC heavyweight title the spoils for the victor as Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gane. You can watch UFC 285 as a PPV on ESPN+ US and Kayo Sports in Australia. In the UK and Canada it's not a pay-per-view event, which means the UFC 285 live stream is included with and BT Sport and DAZN, respectively. Full details just below.

UK: UFC 285 stream on BT Sport

USA: UFC 285 live stream on ESPN+ PPV

AUS: UFC 285 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV

Canada: UFC 285 live stream on DAZN

UFC 285 live stream: Preview

UFC 285 marks the return to Octagon action for Jon Jones after a three-year hiatus, with "Bones" having not fight since his February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes.

Jones was previously dominant at Light Heavyweight, with a supreme 26-1 winning record, but his career has been clouded by three drug bans.

The 35-year-old now steps up to Heavyweight for the first time, with No.1 ranked contender Ciryl Gane standing in the way of the American claiming the coveted belt.

In the time that Jones has been away from the sport, French star Gane has claimed a string of big name scalps, including Alexander Volkov, Derrick Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, with the former light-heavyweight champion set to be a formidable opponent for the likely rusty Jones.

Saturday's bill also sees Valentina Shevchenko make her eighth defence of her 125lb title against first-time challenger Alexa Grasso.

The UFC 285: Jones vs Gane main card is expected to get started at off at 2pm AEDT / 3am GMT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday 4th March, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 285 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 285 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 285 live stream featuring Jones vs Gane. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers (opens in new tab) can order UFC 285 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $89.98 in total.

UFC 285 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 285 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 285 and the Disney Bundle $89.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 285 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 285 live stream – Jones vs Gane

Lucky fight fans in the UK do not require a PPV to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane. The event is live on regular BT Sport.

If you're not a BT Sport subscriber, you can pick up a BT Sport Monthly Pass which is now priced at £29.99 for a month of BT Sport access.

UFC 285 | £29.99/month with BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch and stream UFC 285 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with this bargain monthly pass. BT Sport is available across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

UFC 285 live stream start times

Global UFC 285 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 10.30pm, Prelims - 1am, Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 10.30pm, Prelims - 1am, Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EST): Early Prelims - 5.30pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 5.30pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9.30am, Prelims - 12pm, Main Card - 2pm

Early Prelims - 9.30am, Prelims - 12pm, Main Card - 2pm Central Europe: Early Prelims - 11.30pm, Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 285 live stream in Australia

UFC 285 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 285 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Jones vs Gane costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 3pm AEDT on Sunday, 5th March 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 285 live stream in Canada

UFC 285 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

UFC 285 full fight card

UFC 285 main card – from 10pm ET / 3am GMT

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane - Heavyweight title fight

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso - Flyweight title fight

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov - welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner - lightweight

Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal - middleweight

UFC 285 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am GMT

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis - middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas - flyweight

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight

UFC 285 early prelims – from 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm GMT

Ian Machado Garry vs Kenan Song - welterweight

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman - bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci - strawweight

Farid Basharat vs Da’Mon Blackshear - bantamweight

Loik Radzhabov vs Estaban Ribovics - lightweight

Jones vs Gane: tale of the tape

Name: Jon Jones – Ciryl Gane

Nationality: American – French

Date of Birth: July 19, 1987 – April 12, 1990

Height: 6' 4" – 6' 4"

Reach: 84" – 81"

Record: 26-1-0 (1 NC) – 11-1-0