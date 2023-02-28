How to watch True Lies: live stream the new comedy action TV series free wherever you are

True Lies live stream

True Lies – the TV series – premieres on 1st March 2023 on CBS. You can also stream it on Paramount+, which costs $4.99 a month. New users get a free 7-day trial. Travelling outside the US? You can use a VPN to watch a True Lies live stream wherever you are.

True Lies: preview

Remember True Lies, the 1994 movie that for many years was the best Bond film that wasn't a Bond film? Well now it's a TV series. But with some familiar faces involved, it looks to straddle the line between 'homage' and 'something new' nicely.

Indeed, star Steve Howey (who plays Harry Tasker, the role made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original film) was keen to distance himself from the 1994 film that inspired the series.

"We're not going to do the Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis movie, it's a classic that stands alone," he told ScreenRant (opens in new tab). "We're doing something else and we're doing our own thing, but that's based in that system."

But with the original film's director James Cameron acting as executive producer, and original cast member Tom Arnold set to make an appearance, maybe the link between old and new won't be completely severed.

For the uninitiated, True Lies follows Harry and Helen Tasker (played by Ginger Gonzaga), a seemingly normal, boring suburban couple whose lives are turned upside down by two revelations. The first? That Helen is having an affair. The second is that Harry is an international spy, terrorist-slayer and all round man of mystery, not the tedious computer consultant that Helen believes him to be.

What will happen once these revelations are out in the open? Will they stay together? And will it be as good as the original film? We'll find out on 1st March when the series starts on CBS and Paramount+. Travelling abroad? You can watch True Lies from wherever you are using a VPN.

When does True Lies start? True Lies starts on Wednesday 1st March at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on CBS (3am GMT on Thursday morning). Only three episodes are confirmed so far, with one airing every Wednesday.

Ep1: Pilot – 1st Mar

Pilot – 1st Mar Ep2: Public Secrets – 8th Mar

Public Secrets – 8th Mar Ep3: Separate Pairs – 15th Mar

US: watch True Lies live stream

True Lies airs on CBS in the US, which you can watch without cable over the internet via FuboTV, which costs $74.99 a month.

Fubo brings you over 100 channels all without needing a cable subscription. The cheapest tier is $74.99 a month.

It's also available on Paramount+, which also brings you Comedy Central, MTV, Smithsonian Channel and more. It's available bundled with Showtime as well for just $11.99 a month.

Watch True Lies live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular True Lies live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the True Lies live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN.

How to use a VPN for the True Lies live stream

Watch the True Lies trailer

Can I watch True Lies in the UK?

No UK TV channel has been confirmed as the home of True Lies, but it's likely to come to Paramount+ in the UK... but there is no confirmed release date yet. Paramount+ costs £6.99 a month. UK viewers can also watch the original True Lies film on Prime Video. Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock your connection and watch wherever you are.

Can I watch True Lies in Australia?

No Australian TV channels have confirmed they'll broadcast True Lies, but it'll likely come to Aussie viewers via Paramount+. This costs AU$8.99 a month.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to access your local True Lies live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch True Lies in Canada

No Canadian channels have confirmed to be showing True Lies, but it's likely to be available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming service costs CAD $9.99 a month.