How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

The historic Murrayfield plays host to two sides looking for a drastic improvement from this year's Six Nations opening weekend. Yes, Scotland may have just about squeezed out Wales in Cardiff, but the one-point win would have felt like a defeat as seismic as the one suffered by France in Marseille.

Saturday's Scotland vs France match at the 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on the BBC in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN and are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

Scotland vs France live stream: Preview

The 2024 Six Nations for these two teams moves on to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The start time is at 2.15pm GMT (9.15am ET / 6.15am PT) on Saturday 10th February, which is 1.15am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

Going into the break at 20-0 up and then extending that by a further seven points early on in the second-half, the Scots understandably felt home and hosed last Saturday evening. And although they eventually managed to hold of the stirring Welsh comeback to win 27-26, coach Gregor Townsend will be apoplectic with the complacency his men showed.

France came into this championship as favourites, but are already fighting to salvage it. Their opener at home to Ireland always felt like it could effectively be the title decider on day one, but the 38-17 trouncing acutely demonstrated Les Bleus' shortcomings – only exacerbated by the absence of talismanic scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for FREE, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream Scotland vs France in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free Scotland vs France live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free Scotland vs France live stream is on BBC iPlayer. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on Virgin Media Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch Scotland vs France live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs France live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream Scotland vs France

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs France live stream!

Watch Scotland vs France in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs France live on BBC One on TV this Saturday afternoon at 2.15pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's BBC iPlayer platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live or via catch-up on BBC iPlayer, you should have a valid TV licence.

Remember: use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Scotland vs France match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air Virgin Media One on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch Scotland vs France online, then you can do so for free on the Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Scotland vs France in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday 11th February.

To watch Scotland vs France ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Scotland vs France in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 2.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

If you have access to CNBC and don't mind waiting, the match will be replayed in full there at 6am ET on the Sunday after the game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Scotland vs France in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Scotland vs France courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 3.15am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Scotland vs France in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Scotland vs France, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Scotland vs France live stream in South Africa

To watch Scotland vs France and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 4.15pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch Scotland vs France in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Scotland vs France starts at 2.15pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 10.15pm on the evening of Saturday 10th February.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.

Scotland team to play France

Backs: Rowe, Steyn, H Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell (c), White

Forwards: Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge (c), Dempsey

Replacements: Ashman, Hepburn, Millar-Mills, Skinner, Christie, G Horne, Healy, Redpath

France team to play Scotland

Backs: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey, Jailbert, Lucu

Forwards: Baille Mauvaka, Antonio, Woki, Gabrillagues, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt (c)

Replacements: Marchand, Taofifenua, Aldegheri, Tuilagi, Roumat, Boudehent, Le Garrec, Moefana