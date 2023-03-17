Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 for free online and on TV

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream 2023

Watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix for free on ORF in Austria, or subscribe to ESPN, Sky, or F1 TV Pro to live stream the whole event live. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix schedule 2023

Practice 1 (17th March) – 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET

– 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET Practice 2 (17th March) – 5pm GMT / 1pm ET

– 5pm GMT / 1pm ET Practice 3 (18th March) – 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET

– 1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET Qualifying (18th March) – 5pm GMT / 1pm ET

– 5pm GMT / 1pm ET Grand Prix (19th March) – 5pm GMT / 1pm ET

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream: preview

Jeddah hosts the first street circuit race of the 2023 F1 season, which means impossibly tight corners at ludicrously high speeds and, inevitably, a car or two in the barriers. Charles Leclerc suffered late heartbreak at the Saudi Arabia GP a year ago, as Max Verstappen overtook him late on for the win, and the Ferrari man has been dealt an early blow this time around.

Leclerc will have to give up at least 10 places on the grid on Sunday, as punishment for the electronics control unit issues that forced him to retire from the season opener. It's a tough one to take, especially as the Red Bull looks superb. What could liven things up, however, is another outstanding showing from Fernando Alonso.

A podium finish for the Spaniard has given rise to the suspicion that the Aston Martin may just be the second-fastest car on the grid. The fact that Lance Stroll was able to finish ahead of George Russell despite having to drive with two broken wrists and a broken toe, having completely missed preseason testing, suggests Mercedes have got things badly wrong.

Spare a thought for Esteban Ocon too. The Frenchman needs to clear his mind after a shambolic outing in Bahrain. Having initially been handed a five-second sanction for the schoolboy error of lining up outside the lines of his grid slot, he was given a further 10 seconds for failing to serve his first penalty correctly, and then five more seconds when he was caught speeding in the pit lane... while on his way to serve the previous penalty.

Alpine put him out of his misery with an early retirement, though Ocon suffered the additional embarrassment of having to watch his teammate and frenemy Pierre Gasly surge from last to ninth in his first race for his new team.

Drivers from five different teams going out in Q1 suggests that the grid is tighter than it's been in years, so keep scrolling to find out where to get an F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can pick up a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix free live. There are also free, extended highlights available too.

Austria

ORF (opens in new tab) has the rights to stream the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix for free.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) has the rights to the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix free live stream too.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up an free stream this weekend (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has free highlights of the race, plus a free live stream of the British GP later this season.

Australia

10Play (opens in new tab) has free highlights, plus a free live stream of the Australian GP next month.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad (opens in new tab)

Watch a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free F1 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for any Saudi Arabia GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Saudi Arabia track session.

You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

– $3.99 a month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

– €7.99 a month F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in the USA

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and start streaming F1 from anywhere.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Spain

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

(opens in new tab) Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band (opens in new tab) continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub (opens in new tab) is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV (opens in new tab) has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.