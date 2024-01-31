Watch Premier League Darts Night 1: live stream Cardiff 2024 for FREE from anywhere

Cardiff's Utilita Arena has quite a night in store, as the opening leg of the Premier League Darts 2024 sees the debuts of world No.1 Luke Humphries and 17-year-old Luke Littler. Both their clash and the reigning champion Michael van Gerwen's meeting with Michael Smith are rematches of the last two world championship finals. Here's how to watch FREE Premier League Darts Night 1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch free Premier League Darts Night 1 live streams Date & time: Thurs, Feb 1 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 6am AEDT (Fri) FREE STREAM: Sport1 (Germany) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN risk-free trial UK: Sky Sports US: DAZN Aus: Kayo Sports RoW: PDC.TV

They may be the two hottest players in contention, but neither Littler nor Humphries can take anything for granted, not least because they're up against each other. But here's another case in point: Gerwyn price entered his PDC Premier League Darts debut in fine form six years ago, but finished the campaign without a single victory to his name.

The Welshman will take on Nathan Aspinall, after Peter Wright and Rob Cross get proceedings underway in Cardiff – night one of the 17-night Premier League roadshow.

Smith's clash with van Gerwen stands to be another fascinating encounter, with the current world champion completely out of form, and the previously off-colour Green Machine looking focused again following the emergence of Littler at the World Championship.

We've got all the TV and streaming info below, plus how to watch Premier League Darts Night 1 for free online.

Premier League Darts Night 1 fixtures

(All times GMT)

7.15pm - Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

7.45pm - Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

8.15pm - Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

8.45pm - Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

9.15pm - Semi-final 1

9.45pm - Semi-final 2

10.15pm - Final

FREE Premier League Darts Night 1 live streams

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By PeterPan23 - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Darts_in_a_dartboard.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3522690)

In Germany, Sport1 will show Premier League Darts Night 1, along with every other event of the 2024 season. Catch the FREE live stream at Sport1.de.

Of course, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to unblock Sport1 if you're travelling outside of Germany right now.

We've tested the best and ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day trial, hits the bullseye.

Elsewhere, Aussie darts fans can watch Premier League Darts Night 1 on Kayo Sports. A subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 7-day trial.

Watch live Premier League Darts Night 1 from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have a subscription with a Premier League Darts rights holder, you won't be able to use it to watch Night 1 when you're outside your own country. The service will pinpoint your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN to watch Premier League Darts Night 1 for free

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Night 1 of the darts, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Sport1.

3. Then head over to Sport1 in your browser and enjoy the Premier League Darts Night 1 live stream.

How to watch Premier League Darts 2024 on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to 2024 Premier League Darts in the UK, with each night of the action set to be shown on the Sky Sports Arena channel.

Live coverage of Night 1 begins at 7pm GMT on Thursday evening. The action will get underway at 7.15pm.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Sky Sports Arena is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Watch BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 1 in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to 2024 Premier League Darts in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $30 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Live coverage of Night 1 begins at 6am AEDT on Friday morning. The action will get underway at 6.15am.

Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

Watch Premier League Darts Night 1 live in the Rest of the World

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you'll be able to watch all the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2024 action via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

