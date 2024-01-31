How to watch Premier League Darts 2024 for free online: Luke Littler debut, start time, schedule

Cancel your Thursday night plans from here until 23 May, because the Premier League Darts roadshow is coming to town, and both Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are in the mix for the first time ever. Below: how to watch FREE Premier League Darts live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Littler, who's just turned 17, is one of only two 2024 Premier League Darts contenders not to have won the world championship, while Michael van Gerwen is aiming to become the first player to win three consecutive titles... since he pulled off the feat six years ago.

To say that Littler has given darts a shot in the arm would be a gross understatement. His jaw-dropping run to the final of the World Championships turned the oche into the hottest stage in the world, and by subsequently beating van Gerwen in the final of the Bahrain Darts Masters before losing to the same opponent in the final of the Dutch Darts Masters, he's proven that he's the real deal.

Even Mighty Mike has felt moved to admit that Luke the Nuke is a serious rival, which in itself should inspire – or provoke – the likes of Humphries, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross to bite back.

We've got all the TV and streaming info below, plus how to watch Premier League Darts for free online.

How to watch FREE Premier League Darts live streams

In Germany, Sport1 will show every night of the 2024 Premier League Darts season, along with plenty more top darts events. Tune into a FREE live stream at Sport1.de.

Of course, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to unblock Sport1 if you're travelling outside of Germany on any given Thursday.

We've tested the best and ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day trial, hits the bullseye.

Elsewhere, Aussie darts fans can watch Premier League Darts on Kayo Sports. A subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 7-day trial.

Watch live Premier League Darts from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have a subscription with a Premier League Darts rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will pinpoint your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Watch darts + get ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Premier League Darts for free

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the darts, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Sport1.

3. Then head over to Sport1 in your browser and enjoy the Premier League Darts live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

How to watch Premier League Darts on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to Premier League Darts in the UK, with each night of the action set to be shown on the dedicated Sky Sports Arena channel.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Sky Sports Arena is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Save big with today's best Sky TV deals

Watch Premier League Darts in Australia

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to Premier League Darts in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $30 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

Watch darts online: 7-day Kayo Sports trial

Live stream over 50 sports, from the PDC World Darts Championship to international cricket, with Kayo Sports. After the trial ends, you'll pay from AU$25 a month for Basic membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch live Premier League Darts online in the Rest of the World

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you'll be able to watch all the Premier League Darts 2024 action via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

PDC.TV Rest of the World Monthly Pass £9.99

Watch full live coverage of the PDC World Championships and other TV tournaments, including European Tour events, on PDC.TV. Make sure to use a VPN to watch when visiting the UK, Ireland and Netherlands.

Premier League Darts schedule and fixtures

NIGHT 1 - 1 Feb

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

NIGHT 2 - 8 Feb

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright

NIGHT 3 - 15 Feb

Rob Cross vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler

NIGHT 4 - 22 Feb

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries

Peter Wright vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

NIGHT 5 - 29 Feb

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

NIGHT 6 – 7 Mar

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

NIGHT 7 - 14 Mar

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

NIGHT 8 - 21 Mar

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

NIGHT 9 - 28 Mar

Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Peter Wright

NIGHT 10 - 4 Apr

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

NIGHT 11 - 11 Apr

Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

NIGHT 12 - 18 Apr

Michael Smith vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

NIGHT 13 - 25 Apr

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

NIGHT 14 - 2 May

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

NIGHT 15 - 9 May

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler vs Peter Wright

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

NIGHT 16 - 16 May

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

PLAY-OFFS - 23 May

What is Premier League Darts? The 2024 Premier League Darts uses an 8-player nightly knockout bracket format. At the start of the night, each player appears in four quarter-finals, with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and then ultimately, the night's final. The majority of matches are best of 11 legs. The winner of the each night takes home a £10,000 bonus; the overall winner banks £275,000.

Can I buy Premier League Darts tickets? Tickets to the PDC darts Premier League 2024 (1 Feb - 23 May) are on sale now via the PDC website. At the time of writing, nearly half of the events have sold out. You're out of luck if you were hoping to snag tickets to any of the Cardiff, Newcastle, Exeter, Brighton, Nottingham, Dublin, Belfast or Manchester events, though there are plenty of tickets up for grabs for the other nights.

Where are Premier League Darts venues? Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Brighton Centre, Brighton

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

3Arena, Dublin

SSE Arena, Belfast

AO Arena, Manchester

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

P&J Live, Aberdeen

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

The O2, London

What is the Premier League Darts prize money? Winner: £275,000

Runner-up: £125,000

Semi-finalists: £85,000

5th place: £75,000

6th place: £70,000

7th place: £65,000

8th place: £60,000

Weekly Winner Bonus: £10,000

TOTAL: £1,000,000

Premier League Darts past winners

2005 - Phil Taylor

2006 - Phil Taylor

2007 - Phil Taylor

2008 - Phil Taylor

2009 - James Wade

2010 - Phil Taylor

2011 - Gary Anderson

2012 - Phil Taylor

2013 - Michael van Gerwen

2014 - Raymond van Barneveld

2015 - Gary Anderson

2016 - Michael van Gerwen

2017 - Michael van Gerwen

2018 - Michael van Gerwen

2019 - Michael van Gerwen

2020 - Glen Durrant

2021 - Jonny Clayton

2022 - Michael van Gerwen

2023 - Michael van Gerwen