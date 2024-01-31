How to watch Premier League Darts 2024 for free online: Luke Littler debut, start time, schedule

Cancel your Thursday night plans from here until 23 May, because the Premier League Darts roadshow is coming to town, and both Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are in the mix for the first time ever. Below: how to watch FREE Premier League Darts live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
FREE STREAM: Sport1 (GER)
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN risk-free trial
UK: Sky Sports
US: DAZN
Aus: Kayo Sports
RoW: PDC.TV
Littler, who's just turned 17, is one of only two 2024 Premier League Darts contenders not to have won the world championship, while Michael van Gerwen is aiming to become the first player to win three consecutive titles... since he pulled off the feat six years ago.
To say that Littler has given darts a shot in the arm would be a gross understatement. His jaw-dropping run to the final of the World Championships turned the oche into the hottest stage in the world, and by subsequently beating van Gerwen in the final of the Bahrain Darts Masters before losing to the same opponent in the final of the Dutch Darts Masters, he's proven that he's the real deal.
Even Mighty Mike has felt moved to admit that Luke the Nuke is a serious rival, which in itself should inspire – or provoke – the likes of Humphries, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross to bite back.
We've got all the TV and streaming info below, plus how to watch Premier League Darts for free online.
How to watch FREE Premier League Darts live streams
In Germany, Sport1 will show every night of the 2024 Premier League Darts season, along with plenty more top darts events. Tune into a FREE live stream at Sport1.de.
Of course, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to unblock Sport1 if you're travelling outside of Germany on any given Thursday.
We've tested the best and ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day trial, hits the bullseye.
Elsewhere, Aussie darts fans can watch Premier League Darts on Kayo Sports. A subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free 7-day trial.
Watch live Premier League Darts from anywhere using a VPN
Even if you have a subscription with a Premier League Darts rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your own country. The service will pinpoint your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?
Watch darts + get ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up
How to use a VPN to watch Premier League Darts for free
Using a VPN is incredibly easy.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the darts, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Sport1.
3. Then head over to Sport1 in your browser and enjoy the Premier League Darts live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
How to watch Premier League Darts on TV and online in the UK
Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to Premier League Darts in the UK, with each night of the action set to be shown on the dedicated Sky Sports Arena channel.
Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).
Sky Sports Arena is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.
Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport
- Save big with today's best Sky TV deals
Watch Premier League Darts in Australia
Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to Premier League Darts in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.
A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $30 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.
Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.
Watch darts online: 7-day Kayo Sports trial
Live stream over 50 sports, from the PDC World Darts Championship to international cricket, with Kayo Sports. After the trial ends, you'll pay from AU$25 a month for Basic membership. No contract, cancel anytime.
Watch live Premier League Darts online in the Rest of the World
Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you'll be able to watch all the Premier League Darts 2024 action via PDC.TV.
You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.
Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.
PDC.TV Rest of the World Monthly Pass £9.99
Watch full live coverage of the PDC World Championships and other TV tournaments, including European Tour events, on PDC.TV. Make sure to use a VPN to watch when visiting the UK, Ireland and Netherlands.
Premier League Darts schedule and fixtures
NIGHT 1 - 1 Feb
Peter Wright vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries
NIGHT 2 - 8 Feb
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Rob Cross
Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright
NIGHT 3 - 15 Feb
Rob Cross vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler
NIGHT 4 - 22 Feb
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Peter Wright vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
NIGHT 5 - 29 Feb
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
NIGHT 6 – 7 Mar
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
NIGHT 7 - 14 Mar
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
NIGHT 8 - 21 Mar
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
NIGHT 9 - 28 Mar
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Peter Wright
NIGHT 10 - 4 Apr
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
NIGHT 11 - 11 Apr
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
NIGHT 12 - 18 Apr
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
NIGHT 13 - 25 Apr
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
NIGHT 14 - 2 May
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries
NIGHT 15 - 9 May
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
NIGHT 16 - 16 May
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
PLAY-OFFS - 23 May
What is Premier League Darts?
The 2024 Premier League Darts uses an 8-player nightly knockout bracket format. At the start of the night, each player appears in four quarter-finals, with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and then ultimately, the night's final. The majority of matches are best of 11 legs. The winner of the each night takes home a £10,000 bonus; the overall winner banks £275,000.
Can I buy Premier League Darts tickets?
Tickets to the PDC darts Premier League 2024 (1 Feb - 23 May) are on sale now via the PDC website. At the time of writing, nearly half of the events have sold out.
You're out of luck if you were hoping to snag tickets to any of the Cardiff, Newcastle, Exeter, Brighton, Nottingham, Dublin, Belfast or Manchester events, though there are plenty of tickets up for grabs for the other nights.
Where are Premier League Darts venues?
Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Brighton Centre, Brighton
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
3Arena, Dublin
SSE Arena, Belfast
AO Arena, Manchester
Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
P&J Live, Aberdeen
First Direct Arena, Leeds
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
The O2, London
What is the Premier League Darts prize money?
Winner: £275,000
Runner-up: £125,000
Semi-finalists: £85,000
5th place: £75,000
6th place: £70,000
7th place: £65,000
8th place: £60,000
Weekly Winner Bonus: £10,000
TOTAL: £1,000,000
Premier League Darts past winners
- 2005 - Phil Taylor
- 2006 - Phil Taylor
- 2007 - Phil Taylor
- 2008 - Phil Taylor
- 2009 - James Wade
- 2010 - Phil Taylor
- 2011 - Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Phil Taylor
- 2013 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2014 - Raymond van Barneveld
- 2015 - Gary Anderson
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2020 - Glen Durrant
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen
- 2023 - Michael van Gerwen
