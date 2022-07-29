Watch Paper Girls free online with an Amazon Prime Video 30-day trial

Paper Girls – the new teen drama about four paper-delivery girls who time-travel from 1988 to 2019 – premieres on Friday 29th July. The show the critics are calling "the new Stranger Things" is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, meaning new users can watch free with a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch a Paper Girls live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch Paper Girls (2022) Premiere date: Friday 29th July 2022 Global stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) (opens in new tab) Watch Amazon Prime from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Cast: Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman, Adina Porter as Prioress.

Based on the bestselling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls begins in the early hours of Halloween 1988, when four delivery girls become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers. The girls must come face-to-face with their adult selves and learn how to work together to save the world.

Executive-produced by Brad Pitt in concert with the producers of AMC's excellent Halt And Catch Fire, Paper Girls is regarded as one of the hottest Amazon Originals of 2022. It features up-and-coming talent Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman.

Paper Girls lands on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 29th July and new users can watch free with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Going to be travelling abroad? You can subscribe to a VPN to watch Paper Girls on Prime Video for free (opens in new tab), as if you were back home. Make sure you know how to get a free Paper Girls live stream from wherever you are.

Paper Girls free on Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

Lucky fans in the UK, US and Australia can watch Paper Girls on Amazon Prime Video, as part of their subscription (use this 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not already a member).

Travelling outside the UK or US? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Amazon Prime Video when abroad. Details next.

(opens in new tab) Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and stream Paper Girls, plus thousands of TV shows and movies, for free. Ace!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy shows in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch Paper Girls on Prime Video from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you may not be able to access your local account when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Paper Girls

Using a VPN to watch Paper Girls on Amazon Prime is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Paper Girls, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy Paper Girls for free!

Watch the official Paper Girls trailer

Brian K. Vaughan on creating the Paper Girls comic books

"I like writing female characters. I remember when I was doing Runaways at Marvel, that was a teen book that had more females than males in it. At the time, it was the subject of great controversy as we were doing it. ‘We should have parody, at least?’ Usually, there’s a token female or two, but to have a team be predominantly of women, the fact that it was a bit of a conversation to have even that. Now… here’s a great opportunity to do what I always wanted to do, just a group of females and not have to defend it or explain it, and just get to write them."