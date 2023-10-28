New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup final FREE and in 4K

FREE New Zealand vs South Africa live streams

New Zealand face defending champions South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final today at France's Stade de Paris. The Springboks are vying with the All Blacks to become the first team to win the World Cup four times – and you can watch it free on TV.

New Zealand vs South Africa live streams are free to watch on ITVX (UK), 9Now (Australia) and RTÉ Player (Ireland). You can even watch in 4K – an upscaled feed, mind – in Australia and France. Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs South Africa from anywhere, if you're away from home. Kick-off is 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

Is it worth watching New Zealand vs South Africa?

Both South Africa and New Zealand have yet to cover themselves in glory. The Springboks are in the final after a run of narrow victories, including a 16-15 close shave with England. The All Blacks, meanwhile, opened their RWC campaign with their first-ever pool stage loss.

Those misfires, however, will only serve to add to the intrigue and make today's New Zealand vs South Africa showdown even more of a 'dream final'. There's plenty at stake – and a World Cup win for the All Blacks would see them regain their world No.1 status.

New Zealand have made just one change to their starting XV: Brodie Retallick is promoted from the bench to the second row. South Africa have made two changes at half-back, with semi-final hero Handre Pollard starting at fly-half and Faf de Clerk replacingCobus Reinach.

With NZL vs RSA ticket prices hovering around £4000 / $5000 you might want to grab the popcorn and watch New Zealand vs South Africa free on your TV, or online and potentially in 4K.

Read on for how to watch All Blacks vs Springboks from anywhere...

New Zealand vs South Africa free live streams

UK broadcaster ITV has exclusive coverage of the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. (Image credit: ITV / ITVX)

Viewers in the UK can stream New Zealand vs South Africa for free via ITVX. That's also the case in Ireland, with RTE Player and Virgin Media Player sharing live broadcast duties.

Aussies can watch NZ vs SA free on the 9Now streaming platform (register for a free account with your email).

Travelling away this weekend? Use a VPN to access any local stream from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's speedy, offers a sleek user experience and comes with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Here's our step-by-step guide...

Watch a NZ vs SA live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Rugby World Cup 2023

Using a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NZL vs RSA, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free New Zealand vs South Africa live stream.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the RWC 2023 in the UK, which means you can live stream today's New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup final for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up).

S4C, meanwhile, is offering Welsh-language coverage of the New Zealand vs South Africa final. Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa for FREE in Ireland

You can watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams free in Ireland too, with free-to-air networks RTÉ and Virgin Media sharing live broadcast duties.

Stream every game live via either RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Player, with both services available across a wide range of devices.

You can live stream the New Zealand vs South Africa match free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch NZL vs RSA for FREE in Australia

There's also free New Zealand vs South Africa coverage in Oz, with Channel 9 and 9Now showing New Zealand vs South Africa live online. Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch NZL vs RSA from anywhere

Streaming service Stan Sport, meanwhile, has the rights to show New Zealand vs South Africa live streams, ad-free, and in 4K UHD. Here's where to find cheap 4K TVs, if you need one stat.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package, starting from AU$10, and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total).

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa in the USA

New Zealand vs South Africa – the 2023 Rugby World Cup finale – is available to watch in the USA via Peacock TV.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

A selection of games will also be aired on CNBC on cable with two quarter finals, the final and Ireland vs Scotland also on NBC. Full list of cable games here.

Watch New Zealand vs South Africa in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch today's NZL vs RSA final via Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch all the action from Paris online, using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Or you could try the Rugby World Cup Pass on Sky Sports for $89.99 which includes full access to Sky Sport & ESPN from 4 September – 3 November.

Don't forget: UK, Irish and Australian nationals can watch New Zealand vs South Africa live streams for free from overseas with ExpressVPN.

NZL vs RSA live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch New Zealand vs South Africa but a last-minute deal means that South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will now be airing all Springboks games for free as well as a selection of other matches. Keep your eyes on SABC Plus for details.

Indeed, South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that he is considering making Sunday a public holiday if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup 2023.

For those signed up to Super Sport, if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Stream New Zealand vs South Africa in Canada

You can watch New Zealand meet South Africa in the World Cup final on TSN in Canada.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every second of NZL vs RSA free of charge while abroad with the planet's No.1 rugby VPN.

Rugby World Cup 2023 grand final schedule

RWC FINAL: 3pm ET / 8pm BST: New Zealand vs South Africa (28th Oct)

Buy tickets to watch the Rugby World Cup final

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets have been flying off the shelves, but not all games are sold out at the time of writing, and some tickets are available via resale.

You can purchase them from the official 2023 Rugby World Cup website.

