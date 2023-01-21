Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free

Former world number one Andy Murray has looked like a player reborn in Melbourne this week, but can the veteran Scot continue his comeback run in this Australian Open third round clash against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut? Here's how to watch a Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut live stream in 2023 from anywhere.

Veteran star Murray has shown there's plenty left in the tank after coming through two five-set marathons to reach this stage. The 35-year-old's latest heroic showing saw him come back from two sets down to win in his second round clash against Thanasi Kokkinakis, an encounter which proved to be the longest match of Murray's almost two decades-long career.

Murray now faces the World number 25 Bautista Agut, who also had to overcome a two-set deficit to set up this tie after seeing off qualifier Brandon Holt on Thursday. Just a year younger than Murray, Bautista Agut reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last year, and finished runner-up to Soonwoo Kwon at Adelaide 2 last week in the build up to this tournament.

The two players have face each other on six previous occasions, with honours even at three wins a piece, the most recent encounter ending in a straight sets victory for Bautista Agut during last October's Swiss Indoors tournament.

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Murray vs Bautista Agut – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

The Australian Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

