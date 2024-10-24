How to watch Mexican GP live stream 2024 for free as Checo fights for his seat

Mexican Grand Prix live stream 2024

You can watch Mexican Grand Prix live streams for FREE on ORF in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and Canal 5 in Mexico, and C8 in France. Away from home? Use a VPN to tune in to your usual stream from abroad. We have full details on how to watch Mexican Grand Prix live streams from anywhere just below.

Mexican Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 – Friday 25th October | 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET

– Friday 25th October | 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm ET Practice 2 – Friday 25th October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET

– Friday 25th October | 11pm BST / 6pm ET Practice 3 – Saturday 26th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET

– Saturday 26th October | 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET Qualifying – Saturday 26th October | 10pm BST / 5pm ET

– Saturday 26th October | 10pm BST / 5pm ET Mexican Grand Prix – Sunday 27th October | 8pm GMT / 4pm ET

Mexican Grand Prix: preview

The drivers' title is too tall a task for Charles Leclerc at this late stage, but after Ferrari's sensational one-two last weekend, we wouldn't rule out a last-gasp grab for the constructors' championship. Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix the Scuderia are just eight points off Red Bull, and even at his home race Sergio Perez isn't inspiring much confidence.

Checo will be desperate to make his mark at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, no only because he's a god here, but because he crashed out on the opening lap a year ago, and he might not get another chance to race here. He's had an abysmal season by all measures, and Liam Lawson's scintillating return has only cranked the heat up higher.

With a 40-point lead over Red Bull, the constructors' title is McLaren's to lose, but it may feel like a hollow victory if Lando Norris isn't able to use his pace advantage to push Max Verstappen all the way.

The Brit squandered yet another pole position in Austin last weekend, and while he was harshly denied a late overtake on his title rival, who ran him off the road, he shouldn't have found himself in that position in the first place.

Verstappen's lead now stands at 57 points, with five GPs and two Sprints to go. Here's all the info on where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Mexican Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Mexico:

Canal 5 is providing free Mexican Grand Prix coverage.

France:

C8 is showing the Mexican Grand Prix for free – you don't even have to sign up.

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch 2024 Mexican Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, Mexico and France.

Hands-down the best VPN service right now is NordVPN. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We test and review the best VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual ITVX stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Pride of Britain Awards" online as if you were in the U.K..

How to use a VPN for any Mexican States GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of your usual service to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF if that's where you typically reside.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track session.

How to watch Mexican Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Mexican Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Mexican Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Mexican Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

– $4.82month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Mexican Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, the Mexican Grand Prix is being shown on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPNews and ESPN Plus; Practice 3 is on ESPN3, ESPNews and ESPN Plus; Practice 2 is on ESPNews and ESPN Plus; Practice 1 is on ESPN2 and ESPN3.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half price, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Mexican Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Mexican Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the VPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grands prix themselves.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP. It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

What are the best TV settings for F1? Avoid your TV's 'Sport' and choose 'Filmmaker' or 'Cinema' mode. Why? Because less processing is better when it comes to F1 (as it is with most content), and the Filmmaker Mode is almost always the least-processed mode that a TV has. You can then use that as a base level for making further tweaks. If your TV doesn’t have a Filmmaker Mode, look for a mode labelled ‘Cinema’, ‘Movie’ or, in the case of Sony, ‘Custom’. Want more detail? Read our expert guide to The best TV settings for watching Formula 1.